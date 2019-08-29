This Morning fans are VERY taken with Rochelle Humes and her beige ASOS suit And we can see why!

We love Rochelle Humes and her fabulous outfits. The former Saturdays singer is a regular on This Morning where she has been filling in for Holly Willoughby on Friday's throughout the summer, and on Thursday's she has been presenting a fashion segment. The ITV favourite is a great advert for all things style and we loved her latest look, which came from ASOS. Wearing a lovelypinstripe suit, the 30-year-old teamed it with a simple white top from Mango and white strappy sandals from PrettyLittleThing. Rochelle's blazer comes in at £58 and the matching trousers cost £35. Stunning! Fans flocked to Instagram to give the looks some love. One follower wrote: "Your best look yet!" Another added: "Dreamy!"

Last week, Rochelle - who is married to Marvin Humes - dropped a surprising fact about herself while presenting with Davina McCall on This Morning. The Essex-born star does her own makeup before she goes on air! We couldn't believe it. The moment was revealed when makeup artist Bryony Blake delivered the news live. "Rochelle does her own makeup, don't you Rochelle?" and Rochelle confirmed she did indeed. Most ITV presenters have a professional at hand to make sure they look camera-ready, so it's so refreshing to hear the mother-of-two doesn't bother.

Rochelle's fans love her fashionable looks which is why she was chosen to edit a collection for New Look. Revealing her ultimate style tip, she told HELLO! the key to her flawless look is knowing her shape and what suits her.

"Don't just follow trends," she said. "There might be a trend or style around, but if it doesn't suit you, you can do that with an accessory – a bold necklace or a clutch bag. I remember when all the oversize stuff was in – the baggy tops work if you’re tiny but it doesn't work for me because I'm curvy so it adds to my shape."

