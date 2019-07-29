Holly Willoughby & Rochelle Humes share sweet photo of mini-me daughters on holiday! The This Morning stars are soaking up the sun together in Portugal

Like mother, like daughter! Holly Willoughby and Rochelle Humes have shared a sweet image of their two daughters bonding as their families enjoy a holiday together in Portugal. This Morning star Holly posted a split-screen snapshot on her Instagram account, showing her daughter Belle, eight, running into the sea with Rochelle's eldest daughter, six-year-old Alaia-Mai. Underneath, their proud mums recreated the photo, with Holly writing a heartfelt caption to accompany the post. "Who knew… when the girl you love and admire looks after @schofe when you are away, and then when you finally get the time together as a family @rochellehumes," the 38-year-old wrote. "Our girls fall into sync… it's like looking in the mirror… #girls #family # minime."

Holly and Rochelle, 30, are both making the most of their family summer holidays in Quinta do Lago in Portugal's Algarve. Holly is soaking up the sun with her loved ones, including her mother Linda, and three children, Belle, Harry, 10, and four-year-old Chester. Rochelle, meanwhile, is spending time with her children, Alaia-Mai and two-year-old Valentina, and husband Marvin Humes, with the couple celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary at the weekend. And it seems there is another familiar face in the area. Phillip Schofield is also on holiday in the Algarve, having shared a series of photos and videos from his trip on Instagram Stories. Holly and Phillip have holidayed together with their families on a number of occasions in the past, so a mini This Morning reunion seems highly likely!

Holly, meanwhile, caused a stir at the weekend as she shared a photo of her glamorous mum relaxing on the beach. The picture shows Linda sitting on an orange towel on a sunny beach, wearing a strapless green and white striped swimsuit, straw hat, and sunglasses and smiling at the camera. She's protected from the sun by a large striped sun umbrella - and it's clear to see where Holly gets her great sense of style from. The Dancing on Ice star captioned the photo: "When I grow up I want to be just like this please... [sun emoji] #glammam #glamgran #timelessbeauty." Fans agreed that her mum is a knockout, writing: "What a stunning lady… you're blessed with fabulous genes," "What a stunning photo of a special lady in your heart xx," and "Omg you both look exactly the same age. She’s one youthful mum for sure!" Others admitted they hadn't originally realised that the image wasn't of Holly, with more than one of her followers writing, "I thought it was you."