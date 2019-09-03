Meet your new HFM! cover star: Victoria's Secret model Nadine Leopold HFM’s October issue is out now...

When Nadine Leopold’s parents suggested she did some modelling on the side for extra pocket money she was signed immediately and catapulted from a 14-year-old schoolgirl in a tiny Austrian village to international supermodel.

"I would travel constantly. I was working for H&M at the time, which was huge. I was also doing the Mango campaigns, and when I was 16 I was approached by Victoria’s Secret.

"They called my agency to say they were really interested, but I was too young to work for them at that time, as you need to be 18, but they said they wanted me to come to New York so they could meet me. As soon as I turned 18, I started with them.

"It was a crazy ride. I remember on my first shoot they tricked me saying I was going to do a swim shoot in Miami, which I thought sounded perfect. I flew out to this massive mansion and inside were the biggest wings hanging up. They said, 'Oh yeah, these are yours' – and told me I was in the Dream Angels campaign and I died," she giggles.

Watch Nadine on her HFM cover shoot

"I was 18 and it was the craziest day ever. And after the shoot, we heard there was a snowstorm in New York and we all just had to get back, so Ed [Razek] hired a private jet and we all flew back to New York together. It was so fun."

Although initially, she admits not all the girls were over-friendly with her. "The more established Angels yes, Candice Swanepoel and Lily Eldridge, who was the first girl I worked with – they were both incredible, really trying to make me feel comfortable. The other ones it took a second for them to warm to the new girl."

But that is history and she’s now one of those models who’s genuinely besties with all the other supers. "For me, last year’s VS show was a big one because I walked with all of my best friends.

"So Megan Williams, Sadie Newman, Shanina Shaik and Devon Windsor – it was so strange for all of us to be there at the same time. Backstage it gets very exhausting and stressful. So having them there was great. It’s a whole wave of emotions.”

Now based in London’s swanky Mayfair with her real estate boyfriend Andrew, Nadine admits she has a clothing addiction. "I’m a shopaholic, it’s my biggest problem. We live in a two-bedroom apartment and the only thing I wanted was to have a room for my clothes."

She then moves onto her love of dressing up "I like clothes that are easy and a bit edgy I love Saint Laurent and Jacquemus. I don’t like things that are too pretty. I can’t find dresses; I really have tried lots of times." later saying if she does struggle "I’ll ask a stylist for help. At the moment I like the big diamond earrings, but I go to H&M for them."

The full interview appears in the October issue of Hello! Fashion Monthly on sale now.