Victoria Beckham's Black Friday sale has the perfect black dress There are some big discounts on the designer brand

The Black Friday sales are a perfect excuse to buy that designer item you’ve had your eye on for ages - and where better to start than Victoria Beckham’s very own sale? The designer has reduced a selection of bestsellers, and there are some serious bargains to be had if you’re the type to buy big when you get a good discount.

As with most Black Friday discounts, you’ll need to be quick - the items are selling at record speed, and discounts aren’t expected to last for long. But at up to 40 per cent off, it’s a no-brainer if there’s something you’ve had your eye on. Here’s what we’ll be buying:

Fitted seam detail sleeveless dress, was £950, now £570, Victoria Beckham

VB is known for her chic, tailored buys, and this classic black dress screams chic. We’d style it with a coat and sparkly heels for a Christmas event, or layer it over a white shirt for work.

Oversized trench coat, was £1,470, now £882, Victoria Beckham

Trench coats are everywhere this season, and we’ve got our eye on this one with a chic twist. The pull-in waist is flattering and comfortable, while the collar and cuff detailing is exceptional. Better yet, it has a zip so you don’t need to bother with buttons.

Single-breasted soft tailored jacket, was £1,390, now £834, Victoria Beckham

A classic blazer works with everything from jeans to a dress, and this grey one is a twist on classic black. We’ll be pairing it with other shades of grey for a tonal look, or investing in the matching trousers to take a leaf out of VB’s book.

V-neck silk blouse, was £670, now £42, Victoria Beckham

Who couldn’t make use of this silk blouse? We love the fact that it’s a bit different to your usual collared blouse, and it’ll definitely be at the top of our Christmas wishlist.

Eva chain bag, was £1425, now £855, Victoria Beckham

The Victoria Beckham bags are some of the most coveted around, and we could absolutely see the likes of Meghan Markle wearing this chic suede crossbody version. Add to bag now, before it sells out!

