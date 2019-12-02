Holly Willoughby brings summer style to the 2019 Fashion Awards

While winter outfits tend to include darker colours and metallic tones, Holly Willoughby brightened up 2019 the Fashion Awards by wearing a stunning pastel-coloured dress that had us reminiscing about warmer summer days. As she walked the red carpet at The Royal Albert Hall on Monday night, the TV star looked beautiful in a pale blue midi dress adorned with large blue and purple flowers. All that was missing was the sunshine!

The dress, which had ruched sleeves, a thigh split and wide shoulders, remained the focal point of her look, with simple nude strappy heels and minimal accessories to accompany it. The mother-of-two wore her platinum blonde hair in loose curls and opted for a relaxed beauty look, with lashings of mascara making her eyes pop and a natural pink lipstick.

Over the last few weeks, her outfits have taken more of a festive turn, so she wowed fans with her summery red carpet look. Earlier in the day, she got into the Christmas spirit in a stunning velvet dress for an appearance on This Morning. She coordinated the red midi dress, which was from high street store Oasis, with burgundy shoes and a hint of red lipstick. It was definitely a look worth copying for the upcoming party season!

The ITV favourite also recently sent her Instagram fans wild after posting a picture of her toasting a glass of sherry next to her sister's Christmas tree in a gorgeous party dress from Marks & Spencer. The £55 design is made from an ultra-light satin fabric and had a high neckline, a dainty pleated skirt and a festive gold pattern. Both fans and shoppers alike were very taken with the design, with one writing: "Gorgeous Holly" while another said: "Very comfortable and stylish. Lovely movement as you walk and very comfortable for all day work wear."

