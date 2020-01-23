Gigi Hadid joins Jean Paul Gaultier as he bids farewell to fashion with final Paris Couture show The fashion legend steps down in style...

On Wednesday evening in Paris, Jean-Paul Gautier celebrated his 50 years of fashion reign, with a goodbye show, which was held at Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. Where else? The designer known for creating Madonna's "cone bra" corset, which she wore for her 1990 Blonde Ambition tour, announced earlier this month his plans of retirement after an incredible career, and the show was the perfect way to end his journey. Boy George took to a stage to provide entertainment and some of the world's most famous models strutted their stuff in a show-stopping performance to close the Paris Fashion Week event.

Gigi Hadid donned sailor chic

Gigi Hadid and her sister Bella were one of the first to grace the runway, and Gigi stole the show, sporting the designer's trademark nautical chic, including a sailor hat.

Dita Von Teese looked incredible in her corset

The supermodel said on Instagram: "JPG was the first designer to welcome me onto a Paris runway, for his last ready-to-wear collection in 2014. Last night, all that gathered to celebrate his 50 YEARS & final Couture collection was a testament to what a worldwide icon and inspiration he is !!! I am so honoured to have been a small part in your legendary creative vision @jpgaultierofficial THANK YOU for your warmth, spirit, and all the life and art you have shared with us."

The designer ended his final show on a high

The ethereal presentation also featured Dita Von Teese in a champagne coloured corset design made from belts, and of course, Karlie Kloss in a transparent dress with bombastic sleeves and hem. Other guests included Winnie Harlow in army-print lingerie and guests including Christian Louboutin and singer Mika watched from the wings.

The 67-year-old is big on sustainable fashion and said at the start of the show that this was his first upcycling haute couture collection."In my first show and this, my last, there are creations made with the jeans I've worn. It's the most beautiful of materials. Like a lot of humans, it becomes even more beautiful as it gets older."

Goodbye JPG, you will be hugely missed...

