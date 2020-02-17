Jade Goody’s lookalike son Bobby wowed fans at London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week is in full swing and with so many incredible labels such as Victoria Beckham and Aspinal of London, it's easy to become overwhelmed with fashion inspiration and miss the smaller details. One was the fact that Jade Goody's eldest son Bobby Brazier walked for Tommy Hilfiger, and didn't he look incredible?

Rocking a cream knit sweater with a burgundy pattern layered underneath a black suit with gold buttons, the model wowed onlookers as he strutted his stuff on the runway. Bobby completed his chic ensemble with chunky white trainers with a thick burgundy sole and wore his dark hair in choppy waves. While other models in the brand's lineup also rocked bright nail polish from vegan polish brand, Peacci, the 16-year-old ensured all eyes remained on his chic outfit by opting for natural nails.

Vogue Williams, Viscountess Emma Weymouth and Pixie Lott were among the celebrities watching Bobby in the audience at the TOMMYNOW London Spring 2020 show. But the lucky people sitting in the FROW weren't the first to notice the teenager's uncanny resemblance to his late mother Jade. The Big Brother star sadly lost her cancer battle in 2009 at the age of 27, leaving behind her two young sons Bobby and Freddie, whom she shared with Jeff Brazier.

Bobby's participation in London Fashion Week comes shortly after he made his catwalk debut at Dolce & Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2020 collection in January. He was clearly thrilled to be picked to represent the brand, taking to social media to post pictures and videos of himself during the show. Showing his appreciation, he wrote in the caption: "6 months ago I said give me 3 years I’ll be doing fashion week. Thankyou @dolcegabbana! Dream come true tonight, I’m buzzin!" At the time, fans rushed to show their support in the comments section, noting his similarities to his mother. "Well done Bobby, your mum would be so proud! Wow 16 and doing fashion week," and another wrote: "I see so much of your mum in you! She must be bursting with pride from the stars."

