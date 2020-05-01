ASOS launches the 'Choose Love' charity t-shirt dedicated to our nation’s care workers & NHS staff We'll be ordering one of these ASAP...

Thursday nights are a night to celebrate our carers during the COVID-19 crisis, and we don't know about you, but we're doing it in our best charity tees. Now there's another one to add to our rail - designed by Katharine Hamnett, sourced and printed by ASOS, the new tees replicate the iconic 'Choose Love' t-shirts, with new slogans ‘Choose Our Carers’ and ‘Choose Our NHS’.

The new designs show solidarity and support for the nation’s care workers and NHS staff, who are keeping some of the most vulnerable members of the community safe, happy and healthy.

As ASOS couple who are on lockdown together show off the unisex tee

The tees raise funds for care workers and NHS staff, and all net profits from sales will be donated to The Care Workers Charity and NHS Charities Together. ASOS will also make an additional donation to match the net profits raised through sales via its sites.

An ASOS model rocking the (NHS) blue design

The launch coincides with the Government’s ‘Care for Others. Make a Difference’ campaign to show appreciation for adult social care workers and raise awareness of the roles available in this incredible field.

Dame Judi Dench, Dermot O’Leary, Lena Headey and Riz Ahmed are supporting Choose Love in raising funds for those who continue to put love first by caring for others during the coronavirus crisis - care workers and NHS staff.

Celebrities wearing their charity tees

Other supporters include Suki Waterhouse, Daisy Lowe, Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling, Noel Fielding and Lliana Bird, Rupert Grint, Nick Grimshaw, Chris O’Dowd and Dawn Porter and Annie Mac.

Celebrities wearing their charity tees

Josie Naughton, CEO of Help Refugees / Choose Love, comments: "Our incredible care workers and NHS staff are choosing love every day as they help others. These t-shirts are our way of showing love for them in our turn. We are so honoured to be able to support the ordinary people who are doing extraordinary things in the face of this pandemic."

Dermot O'Leary wearing his Choose Love t-shirt

Dermot O’Leary said: "Like most people, I'm in awe of the frontline workers whose courage and dedication is holding the UK together. These tees are raising vital funds for incredible charities that are supporting these carers and NHS workers at this difficult time. I’m wearing mine to show gratitude and appreciation for everyone working so hard to keep us safe... buy one; you'll look great, and will be loved by everyone...guaranteed."

The limited-edition Choose Our Carers and Choose Our NHS t-shirts are made from 100 percent organic cotton and will be available in a range of sizes on ASOS. They cost £20 each. If you're interested in finding more about becoming a carer, visit everdayisdifferent.com.

