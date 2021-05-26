11 pairs of denim shorts you'll want to wear when the sun comes out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Looking for new denim shorts for summer 2021? Whether you want high rise cutoffs or you're leaning towards an on-trend Bermuda style, we've found 11 of the best pairs available online now.

Let's face it - denim is arguably the most hardworking fabric in our wardrobe. When the sun finally comes out and we're ready to bare our legs, denim shorts are an effortless piece we know will go with everything, but it's not always easy to find the perfect pair.

Read on for our edit of the denim shorts we most want to be wearing this season.

Levi's 501 Original denim shorts, £50, ASOS

No summer wardrobe is complete without a pair of Levi's cut-offs and they don't get more classic than 501s.

Denim cutoff shorts, £17.99, H&M

H&M's high-waisted, raw-edge hem denim shorts have a touch of stretch for a fit that's universally flattering.

Devon denim shorts, £50, Boden

This Boden pair is made from super comfortable stretchy cotton denim. Pre-washed with a slouchy fit, throw them on for a casual everyday look.

Max mid rise relaxed denim shorts, £80, Reformation

Slim fitting on the hips and relaxed on the legs, this on-trend Reformation pair can be styled in so many ways.

Patch pocket denim shorts, £55, & Other Stories

With duo patch pockets on the front and a slightly flared fit, this pair by & Other Stories will add something different to your denim collection.

Levi's High Loose denim shorts, £55, Anthropologie

High rise and loose-fitting, denim shorts don't come much more comfortable than this Levi's pair, which also go with anything.

Frame Le Brigette frayed denim shorts, £185, Net-A-Porter

We love this white distressed pair by Frame. Wear them with a linen shirt and chunky sandals this season.

High Waist denim shorts, £185, Arket

Available in off-white, light blue and black, Arket's high rise denim shorts are another of their perfect summer wardrobe staples.

Denim Bermuda denim shorts, £159, Sandro

This pair of Sandro Bermuda shorts look so stylish dressed up with a blazer for the office or after-work drinks.

Pull-On denim shorts, £159, GAP

Not ready to give up your elasticated waistbands just yet? We feel you. Go for this pair when you need something comfortable that's a bit smarter than athleisure.

Belted high-waisted denim Mom shorts, £35, River Island

River Island's denim Mom shorts have a loose fit and a paper bag waist for an ultra-flattering fit.

