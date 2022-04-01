Spring fashion! 14 best hot pink pieces we love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

From Zendaya's hot pink Valentino suit at Paris Fashion Week to Kim Kardashian's all-pink Balenciaga ensemble, it's without a doubt the breakout colour trend of 2022, and one we can definitely get on board with.

All over the SS22 runways, the high street has followed suit, so we've searched online for the best hot pink fashion buys this season and we weren't disappointed.

From hot pink blazers and dresses to oversized shirts, bags and jewellery, there are so many amazing pieces you'll want in your spring wardrobe. Scroll on to shop the edit.

The hot pink maxi dress

ASOS DESIGN high neck maxi satin tea dress in hot pink, £48, ASOS

This high neck hot pink maxi dress from ASOS looks so much more expensive than it is. We love it paired with colour clashing accessories.

The hot pink oversized shirt

FRANKIE SHOP Melody oversized organic cotton-poplin shirt, £98, Net-a-Porter

Denim shorts with an oversized shirt is a go-to every spring/summer. Add some colour to your usual outfit with this piece from Frankie Shop.

The hot pink stiletto heels

Mach & Mach 110 fuchsia crystal-embellished satin pumps, £950, Harvey Nichols

Yes, they're an investment, but have you seen a more beautiful pair of shoes?

The hot pink slip skirt

Satin slip skirt, £34.30, Warehouse

Who said slip skirts have to come in neutral colours? Not us. We'll be wearing this on our next night out.

The hot pink jewellery

HOTLIPS BY SOLANGE silver and enamel ring, £215, Net-a-Porter

Chunky jewellery is so on trend and for just a hint of hot pink, we love this HOTLIPS ring.

The hot pink co-ord

Satin shirt, £32.99, and matching trousers, £32.99, Zara

The split hem trousers, the gorgeous blouse, both in the hottest of pink colourways… we're obsessed with this co-ord from Zara.

The hot pink bodysuit

Skims bodysuit, £54, Net-a-Porter

Figure-flattering and totally seamless, Skims' bodysuits are the best in the business. We're eyeing this up to wear with straight cut jeans and heels.

The hot pink blazer

Oversized twill single breasted blazer, £39.20, Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal's tailored hot pink blazer comes in a cool oversized fit and could be worn with the matching trousers for one serious power suit.

The hot pink clutch bag

Hush Nina metallic textured clutch bag, £45, John Lewis

Upgrade your LBD with this hot pink metallic clutch by Hush. Made from hardwearing fabric with a detachable strap, it's both pretty and practical.

The hot pink sweater

Collared cable knit sweater, £75, & Other Stories

Because the weather can't make up its mind right now (hello snow in April) and this would add some colour to those colder days.

The hot pink mini dress

Cut out blazer dress, £25.20, Missguided

With its cut out detail and asymmetric hem, we love this blazer dress.

The hot pink wide-leg trousers

Side stripe wide-leg trousers, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Nail sports luxe style with these hot pink wide-leg trousers from M&S. You'll have to be quick, they're selling super fast.

The hot pink coat

Fitted coat, £79.99, Mango

Mango's hot pink coat comes in a tailored slim-fit cut and will take you all the way through to the colder months.

The hot pink lingerie

Marseille set, £74, Bluebella

Bluebella's gorgeous Marseille set now comes in hot pink for the sexiest and most subtle way to wear the shade.

