10 cool summer co-ord matching sets to wear in the sunshine this weekend

True story - some of my friends call me the Co-ord Queen because I just love a matching set. My wardrobe is made up of so many shorts and blazer co-ords, bright coloured suits, and lately, I'm all about cool casual separates that match.

For the heatwave I'll totally be wearing one of my co-ord ensembles and so I thought I'd shop the high-street in case you wanted to join me, Not literally, of course - well, unless you want to!

These co-ords are ideal for lounging in the garden, or you might pack one in your suitcase for your mini staycation. Summer dresses are wonderful, but a pair of shorts with a matching top is the easiest fool-proof outfit for summer.

You could choose from cool, lightweight linen (the Marks & Spencer set looks extremely easy to wear), or you might fancy something a bit more daring with various prints.

Let us serve you the best stylish co-ords for women in summer 2022…

Flowy shirt, £29.99, and matching shorts, £19.99, Mango

I love everything about this cool co-ord - the bright pink and the flowing fabric. It's a winner.

Topshop pale blue co-ord, £35, ASOS

If you fear you'll look like you're wearing PJs, do not worry. It's all about the accessories!

Linen utility shirt, £29.50, and matching shorts, £25

M&S and linen go together like a nice cold gin and tonic.

Topshop black co-ord set, £55, ASOS

This will be excellent for a holiday! Wear down to the pool or to the beach.

Zara green shirt, £32.99, and matching shorts, £22.99

Zara's co-ord collection is always super - and the reason why I'm always shopping on there.

H&M+ Linen shirt, £24.99, and matching shorts, £17.99

Classic and stylish, this set is perfect for a hot summer's day doing errands.

Boden Cara knitted T-Shirt, £75, and matching shorts, £60

Whether you're relaxing on a faraway beach (the dream) or at home in the garden, this comfortable linen-cotton blend co-ord is both airy and breathable – and come complete with a stylish all-over print.

River Island leopard print casual blazer, £65, and matching shorts, £29

River Island is one of the best high-street stores for matching co-ord sets - and this one is so easy to wear.

Warehouse khaki shirt, £29, and matching shorts, £27.30

There is 20% off everything at Warehouse right now so definitely worth taking a look.

