11 spring-ready cashmere jumpers to invest in this season

As we know too well, moving into the warmer months doesn't mean saying goodbye to knitwear, which means one of the most worthy year-round investments you can make is a cashmere jumper.

From wearing with a midi dress to your favourite jeans or even tailored workwear trousers, they complete any outfit and of course, they're so soft and comfortable. With Mother's Day coming up, it's also a great gift idea to get in your mum's good books, as they're a wardrobe staple no matter her signature style.

While once you might have had to splash out, these days you can also find more affordable cashmere and cashmere blends on the high street. From Marks and Spencer to John Lewis and Net-a-Porter to Arket we've found all of the most stylish options available to buy now. Scroll on to shop the edit.

Best cashmere jumpers for spring

Pure cashmere crew neck jumper in navy, £79, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer's 100% cashmere jumper has a luxuriously textured finish. Its regular fit and classic crew neck make it an everyday staple.

Relaxed turtleneck cashmere sweater, £135, & Other Stories

We love & Other Stories' cashmere sweater paired with light jeans for a tonal new season look.

Fine-knit cashmere jumper, £79.99, H&M

From H&M's premium selection comes this fine-knit cashmere jumper. It features a relaxed fit and rib-trimmed neckline, with multiple reviews saying it looks and feels far more expensive than its price tag.

Extreme Cashmere N°53 Crew Hop cashmere-blend sweater £410, Net-a-Porter

Extreme Cashmere is an obvious go-to, and this sweater in neon green is dopamine dressing 101.

Merino cashmere crew jumper, £140, Jigsaw

Jigsaw's cashmere-mourinho blend crew necks are our top pick to wear out over dresses this spring. They feature a ribbed front panel and contrasting plain knit sleeves.

Kiera cashmere jumper, £199, AllSaints

AllSains' Kiera cashmere jumper comes in a gorgeous selection of spring shades from orange to zest green.

Merino cashmere split hem jumper, £175, Me + Em

Me+Em's cashmere-blend features stylish colour blocking and a split hem.

High neck cashmere blend sweater, £135, Arket

Still feeling the cold? You'll be reaching for this turtleneck wool-cashmere blend sweater from Arket.

John Lewis & Partners cashmere crew neck jumper, £79, John Lewis

We'll be wearing this John Lewis cashmere jumper with absolutely everything this season, from loungewear to slip dresses.

100% cashmere vest, was £89.99 now £39.99, Mango

Wear a sweater vest trend into the new season with this cosy cashmere knit from Mango.

Margot cashmere jumper, £150, Boden

If you want your cashmere jumper in a bold design, look no further than Boden. Go for a statement piece with the strawberry print.

