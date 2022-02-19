Irina Shayk goes full volume on the Matty Bovan runway The Russian supermodel made an appearance at the designer's AW22 LFW show

What do you get when you cross an avant-garde designer and a bonafide supermodel? The moment that kicked off London Fashion Week was indubitably the moment Irina Shayk sashayed down the Matty Bovan runway in a ruby red dress complete with bubble hem and pink cape which delivered on both layers and volume. To top it off, the supermodel served not one but two glorious looks from the Yorkshire-born designer.

Irina Shayk painted the town red in her voluminous Matty Bovan AW22 gown

The Central Saint Martins graduate who completed an MA Fashion Knitwear in 2015, brought Irina Shayk back on the catwalk for his latest show, which was held at The Crypt at St Martin-in-the-Fields on 18 February. The supermodel donned a second look sporting not one, but four gingham fabrics making up a show-stopping dress (again with a bubble hem) which befitted the designers’ core motifs for AW22, which according to the show notes was "the idea of America, a fever dream." The patchwork ensemble was heavily inspired by the Pennsylvania Dutch community. According to Vogue.co.uk, the designer spent months researching folk art in Connecticut and looked to traditional quilts for inspiration.

Irina Shayk in her second look during the Matty Bovan LFW show

If the pandemic was the era of loungewear then this season looks to be no less comfortable, so excuse us while we cocoon in bubble hems and wrap ourselves in quilted craftmanship. It’s what Irina would do.