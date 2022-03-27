What my mother taught me: 4 Hello! Fashion cover girls share the lessons they learned Amy Jackson, Priya Ragu, Emma Louise Connolly and Victoria Magrath share their mother’s most valuable lessons

It goes without saying that some of the most important lessons in life we have picked up from our mother. Our mothers are usually the first women in our lives who passed on invaluable advice, held our hand through the best and worst moments, who we lean on for support, and of course who taught us sacred beauty tips or gave us style advice growing up. In honour of Mother’s Day this year we spoke to four of our cover stars, Victoria Magrath, Priya Ragu, Emma Louise Connolly and Amy Jackson, to find out what their mothers taught them and how they are celebrating this year.

Related: Just in time for Mother's Day! This Is Mothership launch a Bobbi Brown set for busy mums

Victoria Magrath

What is the one style or beauty tip you have adopted from your mother?

I vividly remember my mum teaching me to remove my makeup every evening, paying special attention to the delicate eye area. When I first started wearing mascara, I would pull at my eyelashes to remove the sticky black coating… my eyelashes coming out in the process. These days no matter how late my evening may run to, or how busy my day might have been, I will always complete my full skincare routine. It’s crucial for me and the ultimate reset for the day ahead.

Victoria Magrath with her mother and husband on her wedding day

What is the most important lesson your mother has taught you?

My Mum instilled in me the importance of good manners from a very young age. A please, a thank you can go a long way and it always means so much when my manners are complimented upon by my peers and partners. I’m incredibly grateful that my Mum taught me to be kind, considerate and empathetic.

How are you celebrating Mother's Day?

For Mother’s Day last year, I bought my mum ‘Letterbox Cocktails’ and a homemade pasta kit delivered to her door. We were in the throes of lockdown so we settled for a Zoom call whilst we ate pasta and caught up over gins. This year, I’m treating her to a trip to Paris for a massage at the Guerlain spa and an evening in a beautiful Parisian hotel. She deserves to be treated like a queen.

Amy Jackson

What is the one style or beauty tip you adopted from your mother?

Less is more. A sharp but understated look speaks volumes and the gentler the lotions and potions the better… let that skin breathe!

Amy Jackson is celebrating Mother's Day with a family picnic

What is the most important lesson your mother has taught you?

To know that everything you need is inside of you. You are your own knight in shining armour.

How are you celebrating mother's day?

It’ll be my Mum, sister and son with me carrying a picnic basket in one hand and my dogs in another heading over to the sunniest spot we can find on the Heath.

Priya Ragu

What is the one style or beauty tip you have adopted from your mother?

Her ‘Yoghurt & Turmeric' face mask: Mix plain yoghurt, turmeric, lemon juice and gram flour and apply to the face. I do this once a week, it helps reduce the effect of UV rays on my skin.

Priya Ragu will be celebrating with her mother virtually

What is the most important lesson your mother has taught you?

My mother taught me how to be selfless. When someone needs a helping hand, she drops everything to be there for that person. She taught me: Give more Love more Learn to let go Reflect daily

How are you celebrating Mother's Day?

As my schedule is wild at the moment, I won't be home for Mother's Day unfortunately. I'll send her the longest video message and a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

Emma Louise Connolly

What is the one style or beauty tip you have adopted from your mother?

Always wear sunscreen. My mum has beautiful skin and has always told me to wear sunscreen and invest when possible on skincare. She bulk buys deals from the shopping channel to use better skincare at a more reasonable price.

Emma Lou's mother taught her to invest in skincare

What is the most important lesson your mother has taught you?

Kindness. My mama has a heart of gold. She will always put everyone before herself and would give the shirt off her own back for anyone. I’ve always admired and aspired to be the same.

How are you celebrating Mother's Day?

Sadly we are rarely together on Mother’s Day. She and my dad live in Portugal so distance is often in the way. My brother and I always make sure she feels wrapped in a whole lotta love but sadly it’s usually virtually. This year I get to see her a week after Mother’s Day and I will be spoiling her rotten.