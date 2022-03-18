Just in time for Mother's Day! Mumfluencers This Is Mothership launch a Bobbi Brown set for busy mums

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you're still wondering what to buy your mum for Mother's Day, we might have the answer for you. Bobbi Brown has teamed up with one of our favourite mumfluencer duos, This Is Mothership.

If you don't follow This Is Mothership on Instagram, you're in for a treat. The double act, featuring beauty maven Sam and fashion stylist Gemma, love to show what it's like to be busy mums! Yes, they're running after kids and doing the school run, but they also want to look stylish and feel good and know a lot of their followers do, too.

The pair now have a cult following who are obsessed with their style, baking mis-haps and kid-friendly hacks.

Gemma, left, and Sam, right, are the duo behind This Is Mothership

Well, now the pair have joined up with Bobbi Brown to design a multipurpose makeup bag filled with a curated edit of their favourite, easy-to-use essentials.

So what’s included in the set? First up, Pot Rouge for Lips & Cheeks – the much-loved, multi-tasking cream blush to give you that warm glow. Next, make the most of your eyes with Eye Opening Mascara and Ink Liner, the perfect duo for standout eyes. The set also includes a Mini Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick and an Eye Blender Brush to smoke up your eye look from day to night. Finally, what’s a set without Vitamin Enriched Face Base?! Includes a deluxe sample of the number one moisturiser & primer for skin that’s makeup-ready in moments.

This Is Mothership x Bobbi Brown set, £80, worth £125

It would make a gorgeous gift for mum on Mother's Day, or it could just be a nice way to treat yourself. It's quite the steal, too! The set is £80 and it's worth £125, plus you get the FREE makeup bag which is perfect for your suitcase this summer.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, they revealed the partnership had been two years in the making and that all six of the products work to create a super easy five minute face for busy mums. Plus, all the products work for every skin tone, and housed in a make up bag that the pair designed and created themselves.

It's not the first influencer partnership! Earlier this month it was revealed that fashion influencer Erica Davies had been made the UK's Pretty Powerful Ambassador for Bobbi Brown in a joint initiative with Smart Works, describing it as a "real pinch-me moment."

Erica shared the news on Instagram, writing: "They are a make-up brand I have loved and worn for years - I love their ethos for enhancing, not hiding true beauty. But the Pretty Powerful joint initiative with Smart Works is the most special part of this ambassador role for me. Smart Works is a charity that exists to empower unemployed women to enter the workforce by helping with clothing, coaching and support. As part of my role, I’ll be working with them directly, helping to dress more women for success!"

