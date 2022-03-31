The Ganni x Juicy Couture collection is now available and this is what we want to buy

Cast your mind back to the days of the Juicy Couture tracksuit. The 'OG' velour loungewear set, fashion staple for the likes of noughties IT-girl Paris Hilton and then-bestie Kim Kardashian, was the ultimate signifier of cool. And now, thanks to the resurgence of the Y2K aesthetic, it still is. That's right, the Juicy Couture tracksuit is making a comeback, and everyone's wanting to get in on the action.

Unlikely collaborators, Juicy Couture have teamed up with Copenhagen-based label Ganni for a 13-piece, size-inclusive (6-26), collection. The brands have created logo-splashed t-shirts, mesh dresses, bedazzled caps, tops and leggings to satisfy your nostalgia fix – plus, of course, a fresh take on the iconic velour tracksuit. The signature two-piece is the brand's most responsibly produced version yet, made using a mix of certified organic and pre-consumer recycled cotton as well as recycled polyester.

The collaboration features designs inspired by Y2K fashion trends

Owner of the Juicy Couture brand, Taryn Washenik explained, "It was incredibly special to marry Ganni's effortlessly cool Scandinavian DNA with Juicy's LA vibe and off-duty celebrity heritage. Ultimately, we set out to inspire authenticity and self-expression with this collection and we are thrilled to see it come to life." The entire collection exudes boldness and confidence, and each piece could provide a fun addition to your wardrobe, whether you were there to remember the trend the first time round or not.

The collection plays on Scandi designs and cool LA vibes

"There are few fashion pieces in the world that are as easily recognised as Juicy Couture's velour tracksuit - it’s truly a piece of pop culture history and I am super excited for Ganni's take on it," explained Ganni's Creative Director, Ditte Reffstrup, "For the collection, we wanted to keep the essential 2000s mood and LA vibe while bringing some of Ganni's contemporary Scandi feel to it and I can't wait for our community to create some new iconic moments in it."

Run, don't walk! The collection is available to buy today and you can get your hands on it via ganni.com, Ganni stores worldwide and juicycouture.co.uk.

Our top 5 picks from the GANNI x Juicy Couture collab:

Black zip-up hoodie, £175, GANNI x Juicy Couture

Black logo cap, £95, GANNI x Juicy Couture

Zip turtleneck sweatshirt, £175, GANNI x Juicy Couture

Blue draw-string sweatpants, £155, GANNI x Juicy Couture

Black track pants, £155, GANNI x Juicy Couture

