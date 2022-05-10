Puffed to perfection: the 6 best pairs of padded sandals Hailey Bieber and Rihanna are fans of the squashy shoe trend

It's official: masochism is out, comfort is in. Gone are the days of suffering crippling pain, all in pursuit of an amazing summer shoe moment. Padded sandals are all the rage and we can't wait to get on board with this squishy trend.

Jil Sander leads the way with puffy thong flip flops, inspired by traditional Japanese footwear lines, as does Bottega Veneta with square-toe quilted mules. If Cinderella had been wearing a pair of these, believe me, she'd have gone back for her missing shoe – this is the stuff that modern day fairy tales are made of.

Thinking of taking the plunge? You'll be in good company - padded sandals are a celebrity favourite, having been seen on the likes of Hailey Bieber, Rihanna and Lucy Hale.

Hailey Bieber is effortlessly chic in socks and padded sandals

Hello! Fashion has picked out the eight best pairs of padded sandals to add to your holiday wish list:

The Padded Platforms

Balenciaga's padded flip flops

Balenciaga has successfully created the ultimate cool-girl flip flop. Essentially a Bratz doll's answer to poolside footwear, this chunky pair will give you an effortless height boost, with the added comfort of a flatform sole.

Rise padded-leather flatform flip flops, £475, Balenciaga

Officine Creative Flatforms

These calf-leather brown padded platforms by Officine Creative will pair perfect with bronzed limbs and beachy waves.

Brown padded platform sandals, £492, Officine Creative

The Padded Heels

Gianvitto Rossi Mules

Gianvito Rossi gets it very right with these kitten-heeled sandals with bubble-like straps. Ideal for when you're in the mood for an effortlessly dressy holiday look.

Beige padded-strap leather sandals, £655, Gianvito Rossi

Bottega Veneta Mules

Bottega Veneta's signature apple green mules are gloriously minimalist, adding a fuss-free pop of colour to your holiday wardrobe.

Square-toe green padded quilted-leather mules, £750, Bottega Veneta

The Puffy Padded Slides

Dear Frances' knotted Slides

Handmade in Italy, these knotted slides by Dear Frances, a brand which prides itself on its ability to redefine classic shoe styles, will be quietly indispensable when it comes to wearability.

Tye black slides, £360, Dear Frances

Anine Bing's Beige Slides

Smooth lambskin leather and puffy cross-over straps are a match made in footwear heaven. These Anine Bing slides are one of their bestsellers, and with good reason.

Lizzie leather slides, £301, ANINE BING

