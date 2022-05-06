Meghan Markle's 8 summer style staples, from Panama hats to affordable shades

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex has described herself as a classic California girl in the past, and we think summer is definitely her season.

With that in mind, Meghan has hot weather dressing nailed - and be it floaty dresses, summer sandals or chic sunglasses, she most definitely has some style staples that she always returns to.

Plus, being a busy mum to son Archie Harrison and daughter Lilibet Diana we bet Meghan is embracing comfort and ease more than ever! Here are seven of her tried-and-tested summer style staples...

A sleeveless trench dress

If there's anything Meghan loves as much as she loves a neutral palette, it's a great tailored sleeveless dress in a blazer or trench style.

GET THE LOOK: Sleeveless Jacket Dress, £34.99 / $49.99, H&M

A crisp button down shirt

Meghan has long loved a classic shirt for both classic or formal occasions, often teaming it with jeans while off-duty, and a more structured choice for official occasions.

SHOP SIMILAR: Classic Cotton Shirt, nine colours, £55 / $80, Boden

She chose a blue and white striped Ralph Lauren shirt for Wimbledon in 2018, and a white Hugo Boss number for 2019's tournament - and wore Misha Nonoo's now famous 'Husband Shirt' to the Invictus Games with Prince Harry in 2017.

A breezy midi

In the hot weather, Meghan is often seen wearing something loose-fitting and relaxed, particularly when she's not appearing at official engagements.

MEGHAN WOULD LOVE: The Caftan Dress, more colours, £54 / $78, Everlane

The Duchess was pictured enjoying a family day out at the polo with baby Archie, Kate and the Cambridge kids in July 2019, wearing a comfy-looking linen dress (£525 / $595) by Lisa Marie Fernandez.

Linen-cotton shirtdress, more colours, £54 / $63, Gap

She was also spotted in a gingham shirt dress at another polo appearance in June 2018, and her popular Reformation number while on tour in Australia.

Marianne Linen Dress, £218 / $218 , Reformation

A versatile black jumpsuit

Meghan's key wardrobe looks include her simple black jumpsuit by Everlane, which she has dressed up or down, depending on the occasion. We found a similar look in comfy linen at Marks and Spencer...

SHOP SIMILAR: Linen Blend Jumpsuit, £55 / $95, Marks & Spencer

A chic Panama hat

Meghan's trusty Panama hat is something she returns to every summer.

GET THE LOOK: Madewell packable fedora, £31.66 / $40, Shopbop

One of her favourites is the Biltmore Panama Hat from one of her favourite affordable labels, Madewell, which is sadly no longer available. But you can pick up the newest version, the Madewell Packable Fedora.

Or, you can shop a similar Panama hat, available in multiple colours, on Amazon.

A white blazer

Meghan can't resist a great tailored white blazer, whether worn as part of a suit - as she did recently, in Valentino - or as a single piece over a dress or pair of jeans.

Thankfully these days you can find well-made jackets that won't break the bank!

White single breasted jacket, £34.99 / $49.99, H&M

On-trend sunglasses

The Duchess has an extensive sunglasses collection, from round frames to aviators!

MEGHAN WEARS: Le Specs 'Air Heart' sunglasses, £45 / $60, Net-A-Porter

She often opts for more modern frames than the classic styles we tend to see on the Duchess of Cambridge - from her Finlay & Co tortoiseshell shades to her cat-eye 'Air Heart' Le Specs and retro aviators by Stella McCartney.

Boho sandals

Meghan's favourite strappy sandals are hands down her gladiator-style Sarah Flint 'Grear' flats, which have been a staple of hers since before she met Prince Harry.

GET THE LOOK: 'Vacation Day' wrap sandals, £74 / $78, Free People

She teams them with everything from jeans to dresses and shorts, and even took them along with her for her first overseas tour in November 2018.

