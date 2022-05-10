The best blow dry bars in London

Sometimes all you need is a good blow dry, and luckily London is home to a host of the world’s best ‘blowdry’ bars. The salons’ sole purpose is to get you washed, in and out and back to your glam self in a matter of faff free moments. Whether it’s to get you festival ready, wedding guest chic or make sure you’re looking your best on a daily basis - these are the London blow dry bars to have on speed dial.

Hershsons

Credited with bringing the blow dry bar trend over from New York and straight into London’s open arms, Hershson’s is a staple. They offer a blow dry ‘menu’ which allows you to pick from 6 options, making for a fuss free blow dry experience. There are three locations including one inside Selfridges.

Hershesons blow dry prices start at £40 for 30 mins, hershesons.com

DryBy

Conveniently located on Mortimer street, DryBy’s upscale interiors remind you of anything but a salon. They also offer a ‘menu’ to pick from, meaning you can make sure your blow dry is perfectly suited to your tastes. Pop down regent street straight after for some retail therapy and you’re all set.

DryBy blow dry prices start at £48, dryby.co.uk

Duck & Dry

Duck & Dry offers the perfect setting to glam up with the girls, the salon boasts it’s own Prosecco bar for the ultimate pampering experience. They also offer up-dos to make sure you are party ready. We love it for hen-dos and birthdays.

Duck & Dry blow dry prices start at £33, duckanddry.com

Mimi et Mina

This Notting Hill salon is a hidden gem, founded by Mimi Koné after she struggled to find a luxury salon that catered to textured and afro hair. Of course the entrepreneur set up her own and Mimi et Mina has been delighting residents ever since.

Mimi et Mina blow dry prices start at £55, mimietmina.com

Hari’s

Hari’s own blow dry bar has been perfecting the fast blowdry for 45 years. Before blow dry bars were even ‘a thing’ they have been tending to the locks on London’s trendiest residents. They also offer braids and updo’s for those special occasions. Heading to a festival this summer? Try their feather add-ons - which will allow you to lace your blow dry with plumes for that Glastonbury-chic look.

Hari’s blow dry prices start at £30, harissalon.com

Clo & Flo

Based in the heart of London’s trendy South Kensington sisters Florence and Chloe jointly run Clo & Flo. Their hairstylists are tried, tested and the rumour is once you start going to Clo & Flo, you never want to try anywhere else again. Fans include manifesting expert Roxie Nafousi who has said, “I not only love their blow drys, but I love the family feel in the salon.”

Clo & Flo blow dry prices start at £30, cloandflo.com

Drybar, Harrods

Harrod’s Drybar allows you to choose from an extensive menu of styles; from sleek and straight to classic waves. They also offer ‘Dry Styling’ an amazing 20-minute service for those of you in a rush. Come in with clean, dry hair and they’ll create the style of your choice.

Harrods blow dry prices start at £40, harrods.com