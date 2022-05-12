Best charity shops in London for designer buys Perfect for when you're looking for something special

Whether you're a seasoned charity shopper or a recent convert, London has a brilliant selection of shops offering you the chance to simultaneously bag some designer buys and vote with your wallet. With the current shift towards ethical fashion, so many of us are thinking more about the origin of our clothing – and for good reason.

RELATED: The fashion trends from the 1960s that we still adore today

Hello! Fashion picks out the best charity shops for designer clothing:

Mary's Living and Giving Shop for Save The Children, Blackheath

Set up by fashion retail guru Mary Portas, there are Living and Giving charity shops dotted all over London and beyond. The Blackheath shop, which opened its doors in 2015, is home to a whole host of designer treasures, featuring pieces by the likes of Chanel, Alexander McQueen and Etro.

Where: 10 Montpelier Vale, Blackheath, London SE3 0TA

TRAID, Westbourne Grove

The Westbourne Grove branch of TRAID is well-known for its stylish donors, plus it even has a handy Depop account for when you're not in the area. The charity donates its proceeds to "global projects improving conditions and working practices in the textile industry" and is well worth the trip.

Where: 61 Westbourne Grove, London W2 4UA

Royal Trinity Hospice, Chelsea

Situated a stone's throw away from the river, this charity shop gets donations from some of the capital's most fashionable people. It has a great selection of clothes, shoes and accessories by major labels – a day spent here rummaging will not be in vain.

Where: 389 King's Rd, London SW10 0LR

Octavia Foundation, Kensington

This west London haunt supports people affected by health issues, low incomes and unemployment, selling a wide range of high-quality goods, including top designer pieces by the likes of Chloé and Alice Temperley.

Where: 266 Kensington High St, London W8 6ND

Retromania, Pimlico

Supporting disadvantaged children, this FARA shop has a great selection of vintage clothing as well as plenty of designer gems. Retromania often has special discounts on, plus they have some great homeware picks if you're in the mood to spruce up your house with some quirky ornaments.

Where: 6 Upper Tachbrook St, Pimlico, London SW1V 1S