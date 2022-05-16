Sara Sampaio recreated an iconic movie look at the Downton Abbey Premiere Did anyone else get the Kate Hudson reference?

Although Portuguese supermodel Sara Sampaio is best known for her work as a Victoria’s Secret angel, there was another heavenly look she modelled last night.

At the New York premiere of Downton Abbey: A New Era the Brunette beauty reminded us all of an iconic movie moment when she turned up in the yellow silk gown. The model arrived at the Metropolitan Opera House sporting a backless pale yellow bias cut silk dress, with cowl neck.

RELATED: Downton Abbey: A New Era boss shares details on third film

Sara Sampaio wears a 'butter yellow' dress by Mirror Palais

While it may not have been a deliberate attempt to copy the character, we all had a major dose of nostalgia. Specifically, the dress reminded us of Kate Hudson in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

In the film advertising executive Benjamin Barry played by Matthew McConaughey makes a bet that he can make any woman fall in love with him, while aspiring writer Andie Anderson plans to write an article about how she led her boyfriend to dump her. The yellow dress worn by the character became an instant classic and featured on the official movie posters for the beloved early 00’s rom-com.

RELATED: Kate Hudson teases major career news and fans cannot wait

Kate Hudson's dress reveal became a cult rom-com moment

The ‘Plunging Back Cowl Dress’ Sampaio wore was crafted by New York based brand Mirror Palais, and it is a full length gown made of crepe back satin. According to the brand, "It features ties across the back and can also be worn off the shoulder untied." The dress comes in a variety of other colours also. The outfit was completed with dazzling jewellery, befitting a Downton Abbey debutant.

Sampaio shows off her backless dress

The jewellery she sported was from a mixture of brands including Cicada, Grace Lee, KatKim, Ananya and Delfina Delettrez. A diamond choker modernised the look, while white strappy sandals offset the otherwise formal ensemble. For hair she paired the dress with a messy-bun updo and her signature long fringe. Sampaio opted for natural makeup, letting the dress do the talking.

Modern sandals updated the look

The new Downton Abbey movie is a sequel to the 2019 film, written by Julian Fellowes. The latest iteration follows the Crawley family’s journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the dowager countess' newly inherited villa.