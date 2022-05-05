Kate Hudson teases major career news and fans cannot wait

Kate Hudson is seriously putting in the work! Shortly after revealing the exciting news that she would be venturing out into the music industry, the beloved star has shared an update.

MORE: Goldie Hawn's grandson Ryder celebrates sweet update with girlfriend Iris Apatow

Though known and loved for her acting in hit movies such as How To Lose a Guy in Ten Days and Something Borrowed, it seems the urge to dabble in music has always been in her too.

The musical side of her is finally coming to fruition now, as she announced in late April that she was working on an album.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate's new family video has fans all asking the same thing

MORE: Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Fans went wild over the news, which she announced with pictures of her singing and rocking out with a band, inundating her Instagram with comments such as: "About time woman!" and: "Yeeeeeessssssss, you're making my dream come true!!!!!" as well as: "This is what we need."

Now she delighted fans even more so as she gave a much needed update on how her album is coming along.

Though when it will be available is not yet clear, she is clearly working hard at it and committed to her career pivot. She shared an exciting photo of herself – looking like a true artist in a frilly white dress making a great contrast with her edgy combat boots – along with a microphone in front of her and headphones over her ears, seemingly listening to her own work.

Kate goes over all her new music

She captioned the exciting photo with a silver heart, and fans couldn't keep their anticipation under control, writing: "I am so eagerly awaiting your music," and: "Can't wait to hear the magic you're creating!" as well as: "I can't wait to hear what amazing sounds you are working on."

MORE: Kate Hudson reveals adorable connection between daughter Rani and mom Goldie Hawn

MORE: Kate Hudson provides glimpse into her home to share breathtaking birthday present

Loyal fans and friends of Kate alike have no doubt of how good she'll sound, after she showed off her talents while on Jimmy Fallon's That's My Jam.

Kate is committed and going all out for her new project

She stunned audiences expertly singing a doo-wop rendition of Ariana Grande's hit song 7 Rings.

Since then, fans have been anxiously waiting to hear more, and it's only a matter of time before they're finally able to!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.