Downton Abbey: A New Era boss shares details on third film

Downton Abbey producer Gareth Naeme has already opened up about the future of the films, and we're excited! Chatting to HELLO! at the premiere of A New Era, he revealed that they will very much be thinking about a third one if the second film is a success.

He said: "Who knows what comes next? As of today we’re focusing on the movie opening really well this weekend… that’s what we’re focused on, if it does really well we’ll talk about the future."

Downton Abbey stars promote upcoming sequel

He added: "We’ve always got ideas circulating!" If it's the box office that producers have to consider before confirming a third instalment, it looks like they certainly won't have anything to worry about! The film has topped the UK-Ireland film chart by bringing in £3.1million in its opening weekend.

Plenty of fans took to social media to discuss the new film, with one person writing: " Oh, I loved it. #DowntonAbbeyANewEra Having them all back together for another film/ switching up locations, new characters. Always brilliant to see #HughDancy on the big screen. Laughter squees and tears." Another person added: "Just finished #DowntonAbbeyANewEra and I’m absolutely speechless! Beautiful, heart warming, hilarious, heart breaking, stressful, wonderful, perfect. Everything you can ever want from Downton & moreeee."

A third person wrote: "Yesterday I went to see Downton Abbey the New Era, it felt as a warm bath to me. Enjoyed Hugh Dancy, Maggie Smith, Dominic West and Robert James-Collier (Thomas)."

The film has topped the UK-Ireland film chart

The producer also opened up about how Downton differs from another hugely popular period drama; Bridgerton. He explained: "It’s a very very different show but I don’t think there would have been a Bridgerton without Downton, it’s created that landscape for all kinds of shows and approaches to it.

"We had a traditional approach and Bridgerton doesn’t, and I think there’s room for all these different paths."

