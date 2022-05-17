Vintage designer clothing: 5 items that never go out of style

"The cost-per-wear is actually very low." If you hear these words escape from your mouth, it's probably time to admit shopping defeat and step away from the credit card. Right? Wrong.

With many of us now making a conscious shift towards making more sustainable style choices, investment dressing should be high up on your radar.

It's not about making a random splurge on one item that you simply cannot live without, rather it's about taking the time to understand what your wardrobe is missing and how one piece can give you an instant style boost, time after time. When it comes to shopping for classic styles, a vintage piece could be the perfect way to feel that you're making a solid investment.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Angèle x Hello! Fashion cover shoot video

A classic piece must be timeless and ultra-wearable and to give you a helping hand in the matter, Hello! Fashion has picked out five buys that will never go out of style:

The bag that goes with everything: Chanel

The aptly-named Chanel Classic Flap bag debuted in 1983, inspired by Coco's 2.55 Flap Bag from the 1950s. Karl Lagerfeld reworked the design, changing the Mademoiselle lock to the iconic interlocking CC clasp. Wear it as the perfect crossbody or over your shoulder, if you can get your hands on one of these much sought-after bags, it would be the ideal vintage heirloom.

Vintage jumbo double-sided Classic Flap bag, £5,060, Chanel

SHOP NOW

RELATED: Best charity shops in London for designer buys

The go-to trench: Burberry

When the clock strikes midnight on the first of March every year, if you listen very carefully you can actually hear the Burberry trenches flapping in the wind, preparing to clothe the backs of every fashion lover for the next couple of months in their attempts to nail "Transitional Dressing". Burberry's iconic Honey shade goes beautifully with every skin tone – shopping around for a vintage version of this coat is a great way to own this classic, but with some unique detailing.

1995 belted-waist wool trench coat, £698, Burberry

SHOP NOW

The timeless bracelet: Cartier

When Aldo Cipullo created the Cartier Love bracelet in New York in 1969, no one could have predicted how popular the luxury bangle would become. Inspired by American hardware stores, the bracelet was a firm favourite of Elizabeth Taylor, and is also well-loved by plenty of modern icons, including Kylie Jenner and Angelina Jolie.

Love Bracelet, £3,850, Cartier

SHOP NOW

RELATED: Lila and Kate Moss' most stylish moments

The whimsical scarf: Hermes

Granted, wearing a silk scarf wrapped around your head while cruising in a classic convertible á la Grace Kelly is hard to pull off if your daily commute sadly doesn't include the vintage car, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't invest in a Hermés scarf. There are so many beautiful prints to choose from and a chic scarf is such a versatile item, whether you wear it in your hair, around your bag or tied under the neck while romping about the countryside like the Queen.

Vintage black and gold silk Mare Nostrum scarf, £699, Hermès

SHOP NOW

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian makes a case for the micro wedding dress

The classic black corset: Vivienne Westwood

Legendary designer Vivienne Westwood is known for her signature corset, and for good reason. The fitted bodice has been a key player since way before the days of Bridgerton, would you believe it, and will work perfectly dressed up with high-waisted wide leg trousers and platform heels.

Black Velvet Corset, £2,555.11, Vivienne Westwood

SHOP NOW

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.