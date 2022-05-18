The 10 best bucket hats for festival season

The humble bucket hat is still adorning the milkmaid-braided head of just about every single festival-goer, and we're totally here for it. This cute trend has skyrocketed, and we're on hand to help you nail summer 2022's hottest hat moment which is showing zero signs of going anywhere.

There's no need to compromise on style, one of the brilliant things about bucket hats is that they're actually super practical. Think about it: whether you're heading off to Glasto or Wireless, let's just say, festival beauty is tricky to ace.

The bucket hat is your perfect partner-in-crime for that questionable day-three hair, masking a multitude of sins with its floppy shape. The soft silhouette is perfect for stuffing in a rucksack and whipping out when you need shielding from the elements, particularly if you're up against the temperamental British weather.

The history behind the bucket hat

Also known as a fishing hat, the bucket first emerged in the early 20th century, worn mostly by, you guessed it, fishermen. Because the accessory was made out of wool felt or tweed cloth, the lanolin from the raw wool meant that the bucket hat was naturally waterproof and therefore perfectly practical.

How to wear a bucket hat

Generally speaking, bucket hats are ultra-versatile which is partly why we adore them. You could wear your bucket paired with tinted Y2K-style oval shades à la Bella Hadid, or even in a shade that matches the rest of your outfit, as Rihanna does, going all out for dopamine dressing.

The 1960s saw a huge boom in popularity for the bucket - it was made out of slightly more robust fabrics and mostly worn by women to channel the mod look of the moment. We are totally inspired by the prints of the day, and predict that psychedelic patterns will be hugely popular for summer 2022.

Hello! Fashion picks out the top 10 bucket hats to see you through festival season:

Frayed printed denim bucket hat, £232, Paco Rabanne

The Beatles Get Back printed cotton-canvas bucket hat, £225, Stella McCartney

Paisley-print cotton-terry bucket hat, £230, Etro

Logo-embroidered faux-raffia bucket hat, £520, Prada

Rodman Riley Printed Cotton-Twill Bucket Hat, £380, Gallery Dept.

Haley logo-embroidered ombré canvas bucket hat, £140, Isabel Marant

Vortici-print twill bucket hat, £260, Emilio Pucci

V optical-print canvas bucket hat, £410, Valentino

Reversible GG lamé bucket hat, £400, Gucci

Bob Gadjo floral-print cotton bucket hat, £75, Jacquemus

