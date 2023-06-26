3 Glastonbury inspired fashion trends we are obsessed with for 2023

Every year the anticipation is real to see what the festival-going fashionistas will wear to Glastonbury, and this year's five-day event did not disappoint.

As expected, there was lots of glitz and glamour (thanks to both the mermaidcore trend and of course, Elton John), alongside plenty of OG Glasto girly looks that Sienna Miller, Alexa Chung and Kate Moss would wholly approve of. And they're all so easy for you to recreate, proving they are styling hacks to be followed this summer...

Here's 3 of Hello! Fashion's favourite trends from Glastonbury 2023:

Double Denim

Elevated double denim was one of the standout street style trends at London Fashion Week AW23 back in February that we recommended you look out for this summer (accurate, even if we do say so ourselves). After Emma Chamberlain and Suki Waterhouse championed the retro trend at Coachella, Glastonbury royalty Sienna Miller did what she does best and oozed festival chic in a cropped embellished denim jacket from Self-Portrait paired with high rise denim shorts from the same label. Netflix’s Queen Charlotte India Amarteifio opted for a light wash two-piece from Coach, with oversized denim shorts and a jacket which she left open to reveal a black bralet.

© Getty Sienna Miller delivered a masterclass in double denim dressing at Glastonbury Festival

© Mark Boland Queen Charlotte's India Ria Amarteifio attended day three of Glastonbury wearing double denim with a black bralet.

Cowgirl Core

Has there been a moment this summer that we haven't seen cowboy boots? Fashionistas have been wearing them at any given moment, including festivals of course. Another trend that dominated Coachella, Glastonbury goers included tassles and plenty of denim shorts alongside cult-adored western boots. Tilly Clark attended day three wearing a white maxi dress paired with black cowboy boots and statement accessories and Poppy Delevingne opted for a black Cowgirl-inspired tassled crossbody bag to pair with her crochet mini dress.

© Mark Boland Poppy Delevingne

© Mark Boland Tilly Clark attended day three wearing black cowboy boots and a statement red Coach bag.

Barbour is back

Thanks to the unwavering popularity of Y2K dressing, we had a feeling there'd be plenty of ultra chic outfits that gave us festival dressing nostalgia, and the cool girls did not disappoint when putting their own spin on a festival throwback that took us totally by surprise. Lily James wowed us in a black netted mini dress with a gold cowl neck which she paired with a classic Barbour. Gemma Chan and Billie Piper also threw in a sprinkling of 2000s Alexa Chung by pairing their 'fits with Barbour wax jackets. Iconic.

© David M. Benett Gemma Chan wore a graphic tee, white denim skirt and a Barbour wax jacket on June 23

© David M. Benett Lily wore a low neck mini dress with lace panelling, a Barbour jacket and wellies

