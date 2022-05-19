5 false lashes that no one will believe aren’t yours From Sweed’s cult lashes to affordable options, we’ve got you covered

False lashes have had a bad rap. Once the must have beauty go-to for everyones night out they lost pride position in our makeup bag after being associated with jaeger bombs, orange tans and the body con dresses of our university days.

Of course now times have changed and the false lashes available are the furthest thing away from the spider lashes of the past.

Here are five of the best natural looking false lashes to help you get your flutter on:

The Barely there option: Sweed Lashes

After being frustrated with the lack of good-quality lashes on the market, Swedish make up artist Gabrielle Elio launched Sweed Lashes: a range of ultra-lightweight and easy-to-apply lashes that are fixed to a flexible cotton base. This ground-breaking construction came about after Elio discovered the ultimate secret to a quality falsie: the flexibility and strength of the band. The packaging is recyclable and each lash can be reused up to 10 times making these some of the most sustainable on the market. We love these from her collaboration with Nikki makeup.

Sweed Lashes Nikki No Lash-Lash, £20.00, Cult Beauty

The dark and defined: Huda Beauty

One of Huda Beauty’s bestselling styles, the Giselle #1 false lashes grant light volume to the wearer and define the lashline to create a subtle statement. Gorgeous on their own, they’re also perfect for adding the finishing touch to your makeup look.

Huda Beauty Giselle Lashes #1, £14.00, Cult Beauty

The Wispies: Falscara Eyelash Wisps

Kiss’ Falscara Eyelash Wisps are easy to apply, comfortable, and give an amazingly natural look. That’s because traditional false eyelashes are glued to the top of your lash line and rest over your lashes. Faslcara Wisps actually attach to the underside of your natural lashes, so no one can see the tiny micro bands that hold them together. That's what makes them look so natural. We’re sold.

Kiss Falscara Eyelash - Wisp Multi 02, £9.99, Superdrug

The everyday pair: Eylure Naturals

Eylure Naturals No. 035 are a sweet and delicate lash that are impactful enough to make an impression but subtle enough for everyday wear. Handmade and reusable for up to five wears, every lash pack also comes with our latex free lash glue that is guaranteed to last up to 18 hours.

Eylure Naturals No. 035, £5.50, Boots

The Party Pair: Ardell Lashes

Ardell combined two of their high-impact styles in one spotlight-ready lash. The crisscrossing wispies style seamlessly blends with your natural lashes and the super-soft fine tapered fibres create the silky-soft faux mink effect. Lightweight yet bold enough for you to party the night away.

Ardell Lashes Faux Mink Wispies, £8.00, Boots

