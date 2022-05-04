6 best eyelash serums for growth & volume that actually work

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A trend that never goes out of style is long, voluminous lashes. Mascara, eyelash curlers and extensions are all used for the aspiring fluttery look, but lash serums have also been stepping to the forefront for effective results.

MORE: Emma Watson swears by this £8 multi-tasking beauty product

There are tons of eyelash serums on the market, so how can you tell which ones actually work? We've taken a look at the top-rated serums for achieving growth and volume without the need for falsies - and have rounded up the best ones that are available to buy now.

How to apply eyelash serum

Before applying eyelash serum, ensure your eyes are free from any makeup or contact lenses. Once your eyes are prepped, use the applicator to apply the serum to the upper lash line, making your way inwards from the outer corner. Allow the serum to sit before applying any other product to your eyes. For the best results, repeat the process once or twice daily according to product instructions.

Do eyelash growing serums actually work?

While serums will have various levels of effect on individuals, many lash serums have been tested over months to ensure the best results to improve growth and volume. Some of the top serums are infused with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, collagen and vitamins - targeting lashes from the root to nourish and strengthen the hair for visible improvements.

Best eyelash growth serums

Revitalash Advanced eyelash conditioner, £97, Cult Beauty

The award-winning Revitalash lash serum has become a cult favourite, receiving glowing reviews across multiple shopping platforms. The serum is on the pricier side, but according to the ratings, it could be worth the investment if you're keen for results.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Grande Cosmetics lash enhancing serum, £62, LookFantastic

The TikTok famous serum works to improve the appearance of short and brittle lashes, promising improvement to the length and volume within 6-8 weeks.

L'Oreal Paris lash serum, £14.99, Boots

If you're on a budget, the L'Oreal Paris eyelash serum is the one for you. The serum has been clinically tested, working to provide fuller-looking lashes and decrease lash loss.

READ: Elemis just dropped a HUGE sale, from celeb-faves to cult classics

NYK1 eyelash serum, £44.95, Amazon

The reviews speak for themselves for the NYKII serum, raking in over 2,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. The serum can be used on lashes or brows, promising to improve thickness in 6-8 weeks when applied twice daily.

Clinique Lash amplifying serum, £36, LookFantastic

The Clinique conditioning serum works to nourish and condition lashes, aiming for an amplified appearance when applied nightly. Containing key ingredients for conditioning, including hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, turmeric root and more, the serum is packed with goodness.

UKLash eyelash serum, £37.95, Beauty Bay

This serum promises to level up your natural lashes, working overnight to provide longer-looking eyelashes without the need for falsies.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.