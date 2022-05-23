Iris Law’s shaved eyebrows are for the brave-hearted only

Aspiring model Iris Law has obviously gotten the 'whimsy-gothic' memo that young Hollywood seems to be salivating over.

The once dormant goth trend is back and better than ever, this time with a delicate, contemporary twist. 'Whimsy-gothic' is the new fantastical aesthetic designed for those of us who embrace both darkness and feminine graces. It’s a look that gives a fresh take on the gothic aesthetic and combines Gen Z's 1990s grunge obsession, a childhood fascination with magic and our teenage emo phase. Currently the reigning queens of the look are Dove Cameron, Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian.

The 21-year-old daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost arrived at the screening of Forever Young during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in France on Sunday wearing a look that spoke to the trend. Iris opted for an edgy black corset top and matching ankle-length skirt, with clear gothic detailing in the colour and lace-up detailing at the front and back of the top. She teamed the two-piece ensemble, which was Dior's autumn/winter 2022 collection with patent black peep-toe platform Jimmy Choo heels. It was a look that was equal parts punk and glamour.

The most avant garde part of the look wasn't the clothes however. The model kept her brow game on point, quite literally, as when you look closely you'll notice she shaved two wedges into both of her eyebrows. The trend-setter's look is likely to catch on quickly and if you're brave is a very easy one to copy at home, providing you have a steady hand. The look was made even more modern with the addition of bleached pixie-cut hair parted down the middle and flicked out into wings framing the crown of the head.

Iris Law has been amping up the style stakes since she arrived in the French riviera. The day before she attended Dior's Madame Figaro x Canal+ dinner wearing another skirt set by the French couture house. This time she opted for an embellished skater mini-skirt and midriff-baring crop top, again both in black. The model sported the same pair of chunky Jimmy Choo heels she wore down the red carpet, making them her Croisette must-have. This time her cropped blonde mane was gelled down.