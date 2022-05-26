Get the look: Kaia Gerber's Cannes 2022 red bombshell halter dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kaia Gerber, daughter of supermodel royalty Cindy Crawford, is following in her mother's footsteps when it comes to her style choices.

The 20-year-old model attended the premiere of Elvis at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival wearing a red halter neck dress, to support her boyfriend Austin Butler who stars in the new film.

Kaia's floor-length gown, courtesy of Celine by Hedi Slimane, radiated sophistication and nodded to some of her mother's best fashion moments from over the years.

Her silk form-fitting dress clung to her silhouette beautifully and her hem swept the floor as she walked. The dress felt simple and classic but its thin straps and backless design added a sense of sultry glamour.

Her mother wore a red halter Versace gown to the 1991 Academy Awards

The model's choice of dress was strongly reminiscent of Cindy's iconic Versace red gown that she wore to accompany actor Richard Gere to the 63rd Academy Awards in 1991.

Her mother's long evening dress, designed by Versace, was coloured pillar box red and similarly featured a halter neckline and open-back style.

Kaia's look was finished off with delicate diamond stud earrings by Tiffany & Co. and a pair of black heeled sandals, also created by Celine.

The young model opted for a romantic updo with a few loose strands of hair to frame her face, and an understated makeup look which focused on accentuating her brown eyes.

Kaia's boyfriend Austin Butler stars in Elvis

Her boyfriend Austin Butler opted for the same designer for his premiere look. The 30-year-old actor looked suave in a custom double-breasted tuxedo by the French fashion house. A recent addition to the Cartier family, the new brand ambassador accessorised his look with a watch, ring and bracelet by the legendary jewellery brand.

