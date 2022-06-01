Olivia DeJonge makes a case for sky high platforms at the Elvis premiere Thank you Olivia DeJonge for the style inspo... Thank you, thank you very much

Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic held a special screening at the BFI Southbank in London on Tuesday and of course all eyes were on the film’s new leading lady Olivia DeJonge.

The 24-year old actress has big shoes to fill, as she will be taking on the role of Priscilla Presley opposite Austin Butler’s Elvis. The starlet looked every inch the movie star in a backless dress by Jonathan Simkhai paired with stunning Bulgari jewellery. A former buyer, Jonathan Simkhai launched his eponymous label in 2010. The core aesthetic of the brand plays with the tension of feminine strength and sensuality; this is reflected in the employment of customized fabrics, romantic detailing, linear lines, and contoured silhouettes.

Co-stars Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge

Olivia has been working with stylist Chloe Hartstein on her outfits throughout the promo tour for Elvis. The dress is crafted from cream satin material and features cold-shoulder cut outs, a deep cowl neck back and elegant draping at the sleeves from Jonathan Simkhai’s forthcoming Holiday '22 collection. For beauty Olivia entrusted fellow Australian Gita Bass, who finished the look with a bold red lip and subdued eye makeup.

Olivia wore Jonathan Simkhai Holiday '22

As for hair Daya Ruci created a romantic undone updo which showed off the back of her stunning gown. The petite actress added some serious stature to her frame, and avoided needing to hem her dress thanks to her vertiginous Gucci platforms. This 70’s style of shoe is making a serious comeback, despite their eye-watering height. Olivia is a big fan of the style, having worn the same shoes to the Elvis premiere in Cannes.

Chunky platforms have become a must have again

Who is Olivia DeJonge?

Olivia DeJonge was born on the 30 April 1998, in Melbourne and is an Australian actress who grew up in Peppermint Grove, Perth. Already she has had quite the career. She is probably best known for playing Tara Swift / Shaneen Quigg in ABC1's Hiding, Becca in the film The Visit and Elle in Netflix's American mystery teen drama show The Society. Now she is taking on the role of Priscilla Presley in Elvis, her involvement in the film was announced back in 2019. Olivia DeJonge discussed getting into character and meeting Priscilla Presley for Elvis with Variety and said “She's a Gorgeous, Gorgeous Woman” about Priscilla.