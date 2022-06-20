Ralph Lauren’s Wimbledon uniforms are given an eco-friendly makeover

Just in time for Wimbledon Ralph Lauren has revealed the new 2022 uniforms for the world’s most prestigious tennis tournament.

It marks the 17th year that the heritage American brand has crafted clothing as the ‘Official Outfitter of The Championships.’ The range includes new uniforms for chair umpires, line umpires and ball boys and girls in partnership with The All England Lawn Tennis Club. The occasion is also the centenary of Centre Court in its current location on Church Road.

But this year it’s not just the new style that has been factored into the designs, but the eco-credentials of the garments. “The uniforms embrace more sustainable, innovative fabrics for optimal performance and style – featuring products made with recycled materials,” the brand explained in a statement. The ball boys and girls attire of course features the iconic Ralph Lauren Polo Shirt, but this time reimagined in a navy blue and white wide stripe. They include recycled material which incorporates features such as stretch, moisture-wicking properties and UV protection, all of which have been constructed for performance.

The line umpire uniforms have also been given a makeover with navy cardigans featuring a white and ‘Wimbledon green’ striped cuff detail which includes recycled ‘Coolmax’ fibers, providing superior comfort in warm environments with extreme moisture management properties. The belted back umpire sportscoat is lined with a commemorative Ralph Lauren designed signature Wimbledon print, and adorned with both Polo Ralph Lauren and Wimbledon emblems. This is paired with a wide Bengal stripe shirt that also includes recycled material.

“We are delighted that all our on-court officials, ball boys and girls will be wearing newly designed uniforms produced by our partner, Polo Ralph Lauren” explained Gus Henderson, Commercial Director at Wimbledon, “Given our organisation’s commitment to be Environment Positive by 2030, it is fantastic to see Polo Ralph Lauren is prioritising environmental sustainability in the production of the on-court uniforms for Wimbledon.”