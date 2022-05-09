Excited for Wimbledon? 11 best tennis outfits for women this summer 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you're getting excited for Wimbledon, you might be feeling in the mood to dust off your tennis shoes and channel your inner Serena Williams or Emma Radacanu. If you're not #blessed with serving skills like the tennis champs, just channel the likes of the fash pack on Instagram. From Love Island star Maura Higgins and fashion influencer Lauren Crowe, we're into the overall aesthetic - if they don't make you want to buy a pair of tennis shoes, we don't know what will. Every year, when the sun comes out to play and the Wimbledon hysteria takes over, tennis gear swings into season, with rackets flying off the shelves and onto the court. For women, it's all about the cute tennis outfit with tennis skirts and dresses being a major focus.

Let us serve you the best tennis outfit for women in summer 2022…

Court Crush Dress, £118, Lululemon

From first serve to match point, this supportive tennis dress helps keep you comfortable and focused.

Karl Kani retro tennis dress, £44.95, ASOS

ASOS has this fun retro tennis skirt that will be ideal for a match.

Tennis skirt (skort), £60, Sweaty Betty

We'll have this entire outfit please. And more balls.

EXEAT tennis dress with pleats, EXEAT

EXEAT, founded by British entrepreneur and tennis enthusiast, Laura Ward, is a luxurious new sustainably conscious performance grade athleisure brand inspired by the chic idyll of England’s quintessential grass-court tennis. This brand aims to shake up the tennis apparel industry - just you watch.

NikeCourt top, £54.95, and matching tennis skirt, £44.95

Add a pop of colour to the court with this purple NikeCourt ensemble.

Oversized tennis sweatshirt, £20, Boohoo

This will look just as good on the court as it will in the pub afterwards.

Gucci tennis-logo sweatshirt, £790, Matches Fashion

Designer lovers will adore this Gucci logo sweatshirt from Matches Fashion. Coming soon, apparently.

Ellesse polo top, £35, Ellesse

A lesson in how to show off your style as well as your skills.

Adidas Paris Tennis-y dress, £90, Adidas

This dress is totally ace - see what we did there? - and we'd team it with the Endurance hoodie from the same brand.

Marysia Sport Serena scalloped mini dress, £348, Matches

Inspired by the revered skills of tennis player Serena Williams, MARYSIA's pink Serena mini dress is made from basketweave jersey with scalloped edges.

Tennis dress, from £26.99, Amazon

This coral tennis dress also comes in an array of colours, so you're guaranteed to find the right one for you.

