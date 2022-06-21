Bella Hadid embraces Regencycore in a white splatter design corset The model wouldn't look out of place on the set of Bridgerton

Bella Hadid knows how to nail party dressing, and recent photos taken of the 25-year-old model at a bash held to celebrate the 50th birthday of modelling agent Luiz Mattos are the hard proof.

The masquerade ball, hosted at The Standard hotel (which, naturally, is anything but merely 'standard') in New York City was a lavish affair, filled with exquisite period-style outfits that would make even the Bridgerton costume department feel jealous.

As expected, the Y2K devotee brought a bit of noughties flair to her party ensemble – wearing a white boned corset with a grey paint splatter pattern, which felt very reminiscent of Alexander McQueen's iconic live spray paint dress worn by model Shalom Harlow on the cusp of the turn of the century in his SS/99 show.

Bella styled her fitted bustier with a matching satin-style knee-length skirt and some classic fishnet tights.

The model also wore a black scalloped lace bra, visible underneath the corset, and a piece of delicate sheer black lace tied around her left upper arm. Bella accessorised with a statement flower corsage-style bracelet by Chanel, stunning pearl pendant earrings and a black lace eye mask.

The model's beauty look consisted of a sleek ponytail with a thick cropped block fringe and a single loose tendril on either side. Her makeup was pared down apart from her eyes, which were defined with a sultry grey smoke.

Sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid embraced Regencycore for the occasion

Also in attendance at Luiz's party was Bella's older sister, the other half of the Hadid- modelling-duo. Gigi opted for a pink and red strapless gown by Miss Sohee, from its AW/22 collection. It had a corset bodice and a floor-length skirt with silver embellishment detailing and she paired it with iridescent white gloves and a four strand pearl choker.

