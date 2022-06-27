Hailey Bieber's summer bikini wardrobe is seriously stylish

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Hailey Bieber is our ultimate summer muse – and although the 25-year-old model has been swept off her feet recently promoting her new skincare line Rhode, we're thankful that she has managed to find some time to chill at the beach and provide us with some serious swimwear inspiration.

In a post shared on Instagram with her 45.5M followers, Hailey enjoyed a trip to The Bahamas with her husband Justin. "Dewy summer skin loading….. hydration is always essential," Hailey wrote in the caption of her post.

Hailey Bieber has emergency heart surgery following blood clot

First, she wore a bright blue triangle string bikini by SKIMS. The classic minimalist style features string ties at the neck and back and the bikini bottoms have a dipped front and adjustable side ties.

Hailey paired her electric blue bikini with one of her most-worn accessories this summer – a bucket hat which she wore in a simple black shade.

Next up in Hailey's bikini repertoire was a yellow underwire set by celeb-approved swimwear label Frankie's – other notable fans of the LA-based brand include Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner. Hailey opted for the 'Bond Floral Underwire Bikini top' which retails at £135. This particular style is exclusively from a collab between Frankie's and Gigi Hadid, featuring a honeysuckle print and thin adjustable straps.

Also part of Hailey's bikini packing list was a bright yellow multi-strap design by The Attico. Currently available for £285, the bikini has a halter neck tie fastening, and criss-cross tie detailing. Hailey paired her bold bikini with a white and green cap as well as her signature black oval-shaped sunglasses.

To find out more about Hailey's bikinis, scroll down below:

Hailey's blue bikini is no longer available in that colour, but here's the same exact style in black.

Swim triangle top, £32, SKIMS

Bond floral underwire bikini top, £135, Frankie's Bikinis

The Attico multi-strap triangle bikini, £285, Farfetch

