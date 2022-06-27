Bella Hadid goes full-on cottagecore in vintage pink gingham The model looked gorgeous in 90s Comme des Garçons

Bella Hadid is a huge lover of vintage designer pieces – the model has been spotted on several occasions visiting second hand shops in New York and they have even made up some of her most memorable red carpet looks.

Earlier this year at the annual Cannes Film Festival, Bella stepped out looking glamorous in a series of stand-out archival looks – who could forget that super-plunge Versace gown from AW/01 or that major monochrome frou-frou moment in AW/86 Chanel?

MORE: Bella Hadid embraces Regencycore in a white splatter design corset

Although Bella's latest addition to her wardrobe is more of a daytime look, it still doesn't disappoint. Over the weekend, the 25-year-old model spoke at a panel event with Create & Cultivate, a US-based community of women entrepreneurs, at City Market Social House in Los Angeles.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Antonia Thomas on the cover of HFM's July Issue

Bella took the stage alongside Jen Batchelor, her fellow co-founder of Kin Euphorics – a new non-alcoholic drinks brand.

The model opted for a piece dating back to just before the millennium, wearing a pink gingham dress from Comme des Garçons' SS/97 collection. Bella's asymmetric smock dress features one capped sleeve and a floaty voluminous skirt. The feminine gown gave her a real sense of country-girl style – very reminiscent of this year's major Cottagecore trend.

READ: The hat Kendall Jenner can’t get enough of is on Etsy

Her long dark hair was styled in relaxed waves alongside a romantic fringe and Bella paired her dress alongside some silver workout trainers to keep things casual.

The Comme des Garçons dress wasn't Bella's only vintage designer look from over the weekend. In fact, the model wore a Roberto Cavalli halter neck dress to celebrate the launch of one of Kin Euphorics' newest products.

The authentic noughties dress features a pink floral pattern, a corseted bodice and a scarf-style hem. Bella styled her Roberto Cavalli gown with black barely-there sandals and an embellished butterfly 'tattoo' on her upper arm.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.