Naomie Harris stuns onlookers in hot pink at Grand Prix ball Ms. Moneypenny has a licence to look amazing

Last night Naomie Harris had a licence to thrill in hot pink at the 12th annual Grand Prix Ball. The event was held at the Hurlingham Club, one of the worlds most exclusive private members club.

Don’t believe us? The club has a 20 year waitlist, is now closed meaning it’s nearly impossible to get a foot in the door…. Unless you’re Ms. Moneypenny of course.

RELATED: James Bond star Naomie Harris reveals why she almost didn't play Moneypenny

Naomie Harris wore the colour of the season

The 45-year-old James Bond star dazzled in a stunning magenta dress from Tony Ward’s Spring/Summer 2022 couture collection. The gown is crafted from pink silk georgette with a one-shoulder bodice, complete with sheer floor skimming skirt and a pleated waist. Naomie opted to pair the dress, which also boasts a thigh-high split with a silver boxy clutch and strappy silver sandals. The actress, whose has also starred as Winnie Mandela in Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom and a witch in two of the Pirates Of The Caribbean films, wore her lond braided hair loose and swept away from her face, showing off her famous features.

The hot pink colour Naomie opted for has dominated the sartorial agenda recently, partly in thanks to Pierpaolo Piccioli's Autumn/Winter 2022 'Pink PP' show for Valentino. The Italian designer showcased an array of hot pink designs, making the colour the de rigueur red carpet hue for the style set.

RELATED: Margot Robbie's best Barbie fashion looks: see all the photos

The 007 actress paired her gown with silver accessories

The evening at The Hurlingham Club celebrates the upcoming Silverstone Grand Prix, and consists of a Champagne Reception followed by performances and live F1 demonstrations. The three course dinner is accompanied by a silent auction in aid of the Global Gift Foundation.