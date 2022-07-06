Kim Kardashian rocks skin-tight neon green Balenciaga Pantaleggings in Paris

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Paris Haute Couture Week is one point in the annual fashion calendar that simply refuses to quit. For months, designers have worked painstakingly on elaborate collections featuring bespoke, one-off pieces and finally the time has come for them to be showcased on the runway in all their unique glory.

For stylish guests attending the shows of the most esteemed designers of today, curating their outfits is no mean feat. And of course putting together the perfect outfit to attend Paris Haute Couture Week is (almost) as important as the work that goes into the creations that come down the catwalk – basically, understanded is not on the agenda.

One of the celebrity attendees this year was of course couture-week regular Kim Kardashian, who went out in Paris wearing an outfit that no one will be forgetting in a hurry. The 41-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stepped out in the 'City of Love' for a bit of shopping at Balenciaga.

Kim wore the label head-toe, opting for tight high-necked camouflage t-shirt, neon green 'Pantaleggings' - one of the brand's signature designs it is crafted from spandex leggings attached to stiletto heels for a hybrid effect.

Kim accessorised with black oversized sunglasses and a shoulder bag adorned with silver rhinestones, and wore her platinum blonde hair loose over her shoulders. Kim was joined by her daughter North, who at just age 9 proved that the stylish apple doesn't fall far from the tree. North wore her father Kanye West's vintage blue baseball jacket, matching shades, black trousers and chunky platform shoes with metal hardware, courtesy of a collaboration between Balenciaga and Crocs.

Kim's working relationship with Balenciaga is well-documented, having worn countless looks crafted by the label in recent years – most notably her skin-tight pink outfit that she wore for her SNL debut earlier this year.

The star has spoken openly on her family's reality show about the fact that she is learning to become more confident in her own fashion choices, following the split that took place between her and her husband Kanye West.

