Emily Ratajkowski rocks new trouser trend at Balenciaga Couture Show

We’ve seen the return of cargo pants, and a host of other Y2K driven micro-trends since the advent of Gen Z style hit the fashion world faster than you can say butterfly clips.

Now Emily Ratajkowski is the latest style icon to lean into an (until now) dormant trend. Of course we’ve been noticing baggy trousers creeping onto our style radars for the past few seasons, but Emily offered a fresh take on the trend with her modern styling.

Low rise baggy trousers are back in the fashion spotlight

Her trousers are from, where else, Balenciaga. This makes sense of course as the 31 year old model was on the way to the label’s Haute Couture Fall Winter 22/23 fashion show when she was seen wearing them. What stood out was the fit and how they were styled. Instead of wearing the trousers with the usual Y2K fashion separates you’d come to expect Emily went for a more elevated take on the trend, they were bare of any pockets, and elegantly worn draped over the pointed pumps Emily wore.

The supermodel who is used to making headlines ever since Blurred Lines debuted in 2013, paired the extra wide-leg trousers with a strapless black tube top and thick black leather belt. The all-black monochrome look only further served to emphasize the interesting silhouette. Balenciaga's relaxed black pants are the foundation of a bang-on trend 2022 outfit, as proved by Hailey Bieber who went as far as borrowing some from her husband Justin’s wardrobe earlier this year.

Balenciaga's relaxed wide-leg trousers are the foundation of a bang-on trend outfit in 2022

This year, the New York based style icon has been smashing summer dressing, churning out one well-constructed outfit after another. In June she attended the Marc Jacobs Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear show at the New York Public Library wearing a blue and green tie-dye slip dress that we are now completely obsessed with. We were also lusting after the model's colourful striped halter top by Gimaguas, and just before that she was giving us a lesson in broderie anglaise boxer shorts.