Morgan Riddle uses Emily Ratajowski's face mask before watching Taylor Fritz at Wimbledon

Wimbledon is steadily drawing to a close for this year's legendary annual tennis tournament. For those who have enjoyed seats at SW19's most exciting sports fixture, the atmosphere among the crowd has been electric.

US tennis ace Taylor Fritz is one of the players who seems to have made a particular impression. For the first time in his career, the 24-year-old reached the quarterfinal, only to be beaten out yesterday in a tense match against Rafael Nadal.

Luckily he had his girlfriend Morgan Riddle to cheer him on from the sidelines to lift his spirits. The 24-year-old looked radiant yesterday at centre court, opting for a white floral lace summer dress along with gold sparkly hoop earrings, a disc-shaped pendant and assorted rings.

In a post shared on Instagram Stories with her 85.6K followers, Morgan revealed her skin care routine ahead of Taylor's big match. She used a Weekly Set face mask, created by Loops Beauty.

The sheet mask contains vitamins derived from honey and rice extracts, as well as amino acids, and promises to hydrate and rejuvenate complexions.

The New York-based brand, co-founded back in 2020 by Colin Peek, Aditya Julka and Tushar Adya, welcomed model Emily Ratajkowski as its creative director in the same year of its launch.

Who is Morgan Riddle?

Born and raised in Minnesota, Morgan Riddle is the girlfriend of US tennis player Taylor Fritz. The 24-year-old went to university in New York City and often supports her boyfriend across the globe at various different tennis events.

How long have Morgan Riddle and Taylor Fritz been dating?

The pair have been dating since June 2020, and so his Wimbledon success comes just over two years into their relationship, although unfortunately it is unclear how exactly Morgan and Taylor first met.

What does Morgan Riddle do for work?

After graduating from university, Morgan landed a job working as a media director for a Minneapolis-based clothing brand called Love Your Melon. Currently, she is a fashion influencer, working with the likes of Aussie label White Fox.

