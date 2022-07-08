Naomi Campbell is officially a doctor – and throws the most incredible afterparty to celebrate The supermodel marked her honorary doctorate in style

I think you'll find it's Dr. Naomi Campbell, thank you very much. It's official – the legendary supermodel added another impressive achievement to her stellar repertoire yesterday as she accepted an honorary doctorate from the University for the Creative Arts in London.

Naomi graced the stage during the ceremony, held at the Royal Festival Hall, donning a traditional cap and gown. As she tearfully received her doctorate, she was publicly recognised for her immense contributions to the fashion industry.

WATCH: Naomi Campbell Shows How She Dresses For The Airport

"Never let anyone change the way you feel, change the course of what you and your vision and what you want for yourself," Naomi told the other graduates. "Never quit."

Naomi Campbell graduates in a Burberry jumpsuit

The model's schedule has been jam-packed this week – only the day before, Naomi was in Paris, walking for Demna Gvasalia's Balenciaga haute couture show.

She took to the catwalk alongside the likes of Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa, wearing a black pleated gown with a dramatic structured collar and Cinderella-style skirt.

What did Naomi Campbell wear to graduate?

The model throws her mortar board in the air

Naomi epitomised graduation chic, opting for a Burberry jumpsuit in the historic label's classic honey shade, which she styled with black round-toe leather boots.

Naomi poses with her mother Valerie Morris

But the 52-year-old wasn't one to shy away from tradition – in fact, she sported a traditional black mortar board cap, green collar and graduation gown.

Naturally, later in the day she celebrated the accolade in true supermodel style with a glamorous party held at The Twenty Two restaurant in Mayfair.

Who went to Naomi Campbell's graduation party?

Naomi wore a shiny maxi dress to her graduation party

The intimate soirée was a gathering of some of Naomi's nearest and dearest. To mark the occasion the model wore a metallic blue long-sleeved maxi dress.

Winnie Harlow

Present at the party was fellow model Winnie Harlow, who opted for a knitted crop top and shorts co-ord, teamed with knee-high boots and a bag, both by Fendi, featuring the Italian label's iconic monogram logo print.

Other guests included British socialite Emma Weymouth, rappers P. Diddy, Wizkid and Tinie Tempah, as well as singer Yung Miami and Australian model Shanina Shaik.

Scroll down below to see more photos from Naomi Campbell's graduation party:

Emma Weymouth

P. Diddy, Naomi Campbell and Wizkid

Tinie Tempah

Yung Miami

Shanina Shaik

