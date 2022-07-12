Royals rocking toile: From Princess Beatrice to Meghan Markle The top trend with the royal stamp of approval...

When the sun starts shining, so do our wardrobes and one of the prints that always returns when the weather gets warmer is toile. Officially known as 'Toile de Jouy', which translates as 'cloth from Jouy', it's a type of print featuring complex vignettes scattered over the cloth. Get ready for it to be everywhere for the next few months

From Princess Beatrice to Meghan Markle, some of the most stylish royal ladies have rocked this print over the years. Keep scrolling to see who worked it well…

The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle wearing Oscar de la Renta

The Duchess of Sussex hit headlines in 2018 when she went to the wedding of Prince Harry's cousin and Princess Diana's niece, Celia McCorquodale. Meghan looked sensational in a floor-length maxi dress by Oscar de la Renta adorned with the pretty blue floral print, which featured long billowing sleeves and a wrap front.

The outfit was accessorised with a complementing CH Carolina Herrera 'Scala' collection clutch and fascinator.

Lady Amelia Windsor

Lady Amelia Windsor wearing Dior

A firm fashion FROW favourite, Amelia headed to the Dior Haute Couture Fall Winter show back in 2018 and totally nailed it in a feminine floral and striped structure dress by the famed Parisian fashion house. Exquisite!

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice wearng by Reformation

Fashion Queen Beatrice is always on the cutting edge of trends and looked delightful in May when she attended the Chelsea Flower Show. Looking blooming gorgeous at the famous horticultural display, Beatrice rocked a dazzling toile print dress by Reformation. We loved the gathered sleeves and puff detail. She sported black high heels and a basket box bag from Zara. The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style that was finished with a large bow and sported a face of immaculate yet natural makeup.

Last week, Beatrice lit up the royal box at Wimbledon wearing a pink floral dress from one of her favourite designers, The Vampire's Wife.

Princess Beatrice wearing The Vampire's Wife

The dress had essences of toile and she once again added a high street sprinkle by carrying her favourite wicker bag by Zara, which she's been loving since 2019 - talk about thrifty.

