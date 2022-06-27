19 times Kate Middleton wowed with her iconic Wimbledon outfits The Duchess' court-side style is always gorgeous...

When it comes to Wimbledon, we sometimes find ourselves glancing at what's going on in the royal box rather than on the court, especially when the Duchess of Cambridge is in attendance!

Known for her elegant sense of style, the down-to-earth Duchess has been spotted in a variety of high-street and designer pieces at the annual sporting event, and has certainly rocked some seriously gorgeous looks over the years.

From vibrant colour-pop dresses to floaty frocks, Kate turns heads year on year. And as the tournament returns in 2022, we're looking back on the mother-of-three's spectator style.

Here are some of the Duchess' best Wimbledon looks…

Kate looked stunning in green in 2021

In 2021, Kate joined Prince William to watch the Women's Singles Final on Centre Court, looking beautiful in a green fit-and-flare dress from Emilia Wickstead.

Kate wearing Beulah London in 2021

Also In 2021, Kate wore a dazzling pink Beulah London midi dress at the men's final. The stunning crepe number featured cropped sleeves and a short stand neckline. Also a royal favourite, the dress has been worn in beige by Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary.

Kate, Duchess Meghan and Pippa Middleton

Gorgeous in green! Sitting in the royal box with sister Pippa Matthews and the Duchess of Sussex, the stunning royal looked gorgeous in a green Dolce & Gabbana dress with statement gold buttons and puff-sleeves. Kate was first spotted wearing it during a visit to Canada back in 2016, and it has since been named after her - the elegant design is the perfect Duchess style!

Kate rocking blue dress by Emilia Wickstead

As she attended the 2019 men's finals with husband Prince William, Kate looked radiant in a custom blue midi dress by Emilia Wickstead with a purple bow. Ensuring all eyes remained on her as she took to the court for the trophy presentation, she teamed the dress with nude Aldo heels and a white clutch.

Kate wearing Suzannah

At 2019's tournament, Kate made a surprise appearance with a couple of her close girlfriends on day two of the competition. She looked stunning in a monochrome shirt dress by Suzannah, which she accessorised with a custom Alexander McQueen bag and her Gianvito Rossi block heels. Gorgeous!

Kate wearing Jenny Packham in 2018

For her first-ever appearance at Wimbledon alongside new royal the Duchess of Sussex in 2018, Kate opted for pretty polka dots. Her fitted midi dress was a bespoke piece from one of her favourite fashion designers, Jenny Packham, which she teamed with the same Dolce & Gabbana top-handle bag and her go-to Gianvito Rossi heels.

Kate looked lovely in yellow

The Duchess wowed in this sunshine yellow Dolce & Gabbana number for the 2018 men's singles final, which she attended with husband Prince William. She carried a neutral handbag from the designer, too, and wore her gorgeous citrine cocktail ring.

Kate looked pretty in polka dots

Kate graced the stadium on the opening of the 2017 championships in a summer-ready polka dot dress, again by Dolce & Gabbana, teamed with a white Victoria Beckham tote bag and leg-lengthening black heels.

Kate wearing an Alexander McQueen dress in 2016

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a vibrant patterned Alexander McQueen gown to watch a tennis match during the Wimbledon championship in 2016. The summer-ready number was adorned with a playful pattern of butterflies and skulls.

Kate rocked Roksanda in 2016

Thrifty Kate looked fabulous in a Roksanda dress back in 2016, which she had previously worn during the 2014 Royal Tour in Australia. The vibrant fitted frock was elegantly styled with a pair of nude court heels.

Kate dazzled in L.K.Bennett in 2015

Back in 2015, Kate looked fabulous in a L.K. Bennett red dress, featuring elbow-length sleeves and a form-fitting bodice. Her ensemble was completed with a patterned miniature clutch and a pair of small hoop earrings.

Kate wears a white dress by Zimmerman in 2014

The Duchess of Cambridge looked suitably stylish in a white linen Zimmerman dress back in 2014. The pretty design featured elbow-length sleeves, a rounded neckline and a stand-out pleated skirt.

Kate brought the glam in 2014 wearing Jonathan Saunders

Kate stood out in the Wimbledon crowds back in 2014 in a vibrant green graphic print dress by British designer Jonathan Saunders, which featured a feminine waist tie to enhance her petite figure.

Kate and Pippa in 2012

While enjoying watching a game of tennis back in 2012 with her sister Pippa, Kate looked elegant in a cream ensemble, teaming a pretty dress with a coordinating jacket.

Kate wearing an Alexander McQueen knit dress in 2012

Also in 2012, Kate recycled her chic Alexander McQueen knit dress from her Canada royal tour to watch Andy Murray in action alongside Prince William.

Kate looking dreamy in white Temperley in 2011

Kate wowed in a white Temperley dress back in 2011 - which featured a delicate tiered skirt. Opting for minimal accessories, the Duchess let the dress stand out alone, working the ultimate minimal chic look.

