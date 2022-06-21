Royal ladies in polka dots: Kate Middleton, Princess Diana and more in this summer’s hottest trend

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Thanks to The Duchess of Cambridge’s stylish appearance at Royal Ascot – polka dots are this season’s hottest trend. The equestrian event offered up an array of spotted frocks, from Duchess Kate to Princess Beatrice and more.

Even her Majesty the Queen has long been partial to the playful print, particularly in the earlier years of her reign, and of course both Princess Diana and Sarah, Duchess of York were often spotted - literally – in dotty outfits in the eighties and nineties.

These days, both the Duchess of Sussex and Queen Letizia of Spain are also lovers of the vintage pattern, as are other royal women around the world. Keep scrolling to discover more…

The Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge attended Prince Philip's Service of Memorial at Westminster Abbey looking ethereal in a black polka dot long sleeve dress complete with a high neck and long sleeves. The dress, by Alessandra Rich, nodded to the style of the seventies while retaining a contemporary elegance that the Duchess' wardrobe is closely associated with.

Duchess Kate attended the fourth day of Royal Ascot alongside her husband Prince William looking sublime in polka dots. The royal stepped out in a beautiful white and black number designed by Alesandra Rich – in a fashion moment that will go down in royal style history.

Princess Diana

Fans spotted the similarities between Duchess Kate’s Ascot outfit to Princess Diana’s look for the same event back in 1988. The late princess sported a monochrome polka dot midi dress featuring a black spotted print set against a white backdrop, a high-rise neckline, long sleeves and a floating skirt – all elements that Duchess Kate channeled in her dress choice for the annual event this year.

The Duchess of Sussex

The Duchess of Sussex gave us major Pretty Woman vibes with this And Other Stories midi dress, worn during her royal visit to Australia in October 2018 - snapped as she strolled to her boat by a local business owner! She paired her outfit with a simple ponytail, a pair of Karen Walker sunglasses and her favourite Sarah Flint Grear sandals.

Sophie Countess of Wessex

Sophie went for a similar look just the month before Meghan, for her visit to the rare diseases unit at St Thomas's Hospital, London in September 2018. Her stunning silk wrap dress is by Diane Von Furstenburg.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice followed in Duchess Kate’s footsteps for Ascot 2022 as she attended the final day of Royal Ascot alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wearing a regal printed dress. She looked gorgeous in a black and white polka dot dress by It-girl brand Saloni. Featuring the label's signature crystal bows along the bodice, short sleeves, a midi silhouette and a rounded neckline, the dress has become a statement piece among royals and celebrities.

The Queen

The Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla has also opted to wear neutral polka dots in the past, including this chic mink-toned dress for a visit to watch the 2018 Wimbledon tournament. She carried one of her favourite handbags – her Fendi Peekaboo tote - and her go-to high heel nude shoes by Sole Bliss.

Sarah, Duchess of York

Check out this throwback snap of Sarah Ferguson rocking a dotty shirt dress back in 1991. This photograph was taken during a summer day out at the Royal Berkshire Polo Club.

Princess Eugenie

It seems spots are the print of choice for the races, since Princess Eugenie also wore this sweet pencil dress at the 2011 Derby Festival at Epsom Downs racecourse.

Princess Margaret

We love this beautiful photograph of Princess Margaret from 1954, as she met members of the Young Contingent Committee of the Victoria League at Victoria League House in Westminster.

Queen Letizia of Spain

The Spanish monarch wowed in this floaty black and white frock to visit the city of Bailen to mark the 210th anniversary of the Bailen Battle in July 2018.

