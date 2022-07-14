Millie Bobby Brown reveals her exact holiday makeup routine

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Millie Bobby Brown is a force to be reckoned with. Season four of Netflix's hit show Stranger Things, in which she stars, has been adored by critics and audiences alike since its release a couple of weeks ago. The 18-year-old actress has been super busy promoting the series, but luckily she has managed to escape to Sardinia with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

MORE: Bridgerton's Simone Ashley stuns in daring midi dress for star-studded outing

In a post shared on Instagram with her 55.3M followers, Millie revealed exactly how she achieves her quick, fresh holiday makeup look. Using the island's natural beauty as her backdrop, she shared some of her favourite products from her brand Florence by Mills and how she uses them.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Antonia Thomas on the cover of HFM's July Issue

Millie Bobby Brown's skincare routine

Firstly, Millie preps her skin using the Clear The Way Clarifying Face Wash and then she depuffs her eyes with the Floating Under The Eyes Gel Pads in order to "get rid of that morning sleepiness".

READ: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are now fashion investors

Next up, she gives her skin a hydration boost in the form of the Dreamy Dew Moisturiser, along with the Dreamy Drops Hydrating Serum to give her skin a bit of a glow – naturally followed by some SPF.

Millie Bobby Brown's makeup routine

When it comes to makeup, Millie likes to keep things light and fresh. She uses a light skin tint as a base, then moves onto the See You Never Concealer to "say goodbye to those dark circles" – we imagine that Millie will have had more than a few early starts to inspire this product.

RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo achieves her signature eyeliner with this exact pencil

Next, the actress uses the Tint N Tame Eyebrow Pencil and the Cloud Setter Eyebrow Styling Wax to fill in her "non-existent" brows. For her complexion, Millie uses the Cheek Me Later Cream Blush, Call It Even Colour Correcting Powder, Bouncy Cloud Highlighter and the Oh Whale! Tinted Lip Balm.

"Don’t cover up your beautiful face! " Millie wrote. "Take care of your skin this summer while still making yourself feel stunning inside and out. Love you xoxo"

Launched back in September 2019, Gen-Z beauty brand Florence by Mills is named after Millie's great grandmother. "Florence is about defining beauty on our own terms. No rules. No struggle toward perfection. No boring beauty standards," according to the brand's website. "Just us, playing with how we want to look, feel, and live."

Millie's holiday look consisted of a green and cream dress with a damask floral pattern, midi cut-outs and a central metal ring detail. The actress wore her hair in a sleek bun with a middle parting and accessorised with a gold pendant necklace and matching bracelet from Van Cleef & Arpels, featuring its iconic black clover motif.

Scroll down below to shop the beauty products used by Millie Bobby Brown:

Tint N Tame Eyebrow Pencil, £11.95, Parfum Dreams

Cloud Setter Eyebrow Styling Wax, £16, BeautyBay

Cheek Me Later Cream Blush, £14, BeautyBay

Bouncy Cloud Highlighter, £16, BeautyBay

Oh Whale! Tinted Lip Balm, £13, Beauty Bay

SHOP NOW

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.