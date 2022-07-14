Nude nails: 5 designs to inspire your next manicure

Is there anything more overwhelming than standing in front of the shelf of dreams at the nail salon? A Pantone library of hundreds bottles of polish, and yet, choosing a colour feels like an impossibility. Pure indecisiveness doesn't really come into it – even the most headstrong can come a cropper when faced with so many beautiful shades, each crying out for your attention.

And yet here I stand, primed and ready to make that decision all the more complicated by adding nudes into the mix. Unless your job has a super strict dress code, it's fair to say that for most, nude nail designs are not the obvious choice.

After all, with a plethora of shades to choose from it seems only right to plump for a hue that is bright and playful, and will keep you energised until your next trip to the salon. Right?

Not so fast. Nude nails needn't be boring – in fact, there are so many incredible designs out there at the moment featuring neutral colours, that are simultaneously fun and chic, all in one fell swoop. Some of our favourite styles right now include subtle pastel stripes, embellished tips, and subtle dot accents.

Hello! Fashion picks out the best nude nail designs to inspire your next manicure:

All the nudes

Created by @paintedbyjools_

Monogamy is seriously overrated. Take hedonism for a spin and try different nude shades on individual nails for a subtle fan effect. Why go for one, when you can have them all?

Oyster sheer shimmer

Created by @charsgelnails_

Rounded tips and a slight sheer shimmer make for the perfect gleamy nude nail look. Pair with a silver chain mail dress and holographic accessories for maximum effect.

Subtle stripes

Created by @thenailloungeipswich

Keep things simple with soft square tips and pastel diagonal stripes – team with a couple of those neon chunky rings that are all over Instagram at the moment.

Embellished tips

Created by @betina_goldstein

Um, yes please. Chanel Nail Artist Betina Goldstein always delivers, and these embellished gold dotted tips are the case in point.

Candy floss dots

Created by @beautyspace_charlotte

Anything related to candy floss is a great start in our book. These soft square tips with pastel dot accents are definitely what we're asking for next time we hit up the salon.

