7 Plant-based nail polishes that are perfect for Earth Day

Earth Day marks a celebration of the natural world and highlights the importance of looking after our planet so, what better time to reassess the sustainability of your beauty routine and swap some products for environmentally friendly alternatives?

One product you may have forgotten to consider is nail polish. Most nail colours are made with formaldehyde, toluene, and dibutyl phthalate (DBP) which some consider toxic.

And while their toxicity remains up for debate, there's no denying these ingredients are derived from less-than-natural sources which is why we've rounded up the top 7 plant-derived nail polishes that deliver a colourful, chip-free manicure.

7 Eco-friendly nail polishes to shop on Earth Day:

1/ 7 Grey Nail Polish by Palette London Nail Paint Palette London Why we love it This glossy, long-lasting gel-effect colour won't damage nails, is quick to dry and easy to remove.

Palette London's luxurious colours are mani, pedi and planet friendly. Every vegan polish 70% plant-based and features their revolutionary 'Super 3' ingredients, clinically proven to strengthen nails. The formulas are free from 21 potentially harmful ingredients and also Halal accredited.

£8.00 AT PALETTE LONDON 2/ 7 Manucurist Manucurist nail polish in Amande Nail Polish Manucurist Why we love it All Manucurist products are cruelty-free and never tested on animals. This means from start to finish, and final formulations and all individual ingredients.

Manucurist is dedicated to offering clean, green and innovative products that support healthy hands and a happy planet, not just on Earth Day but everyday. All their formulas also exclude toxic, sensitising, petroleum-based and otherwise harmful ingredients.

£14.00 at Manucurist 3/ 7 Nails Inc Longwear Vegan Polish Longwear Polish Nails Inc Why we love it The square cap has now been swapped for a recyclable and sustainable eco-friendly wooden cap - and it looks great too. Plant Power by Nails Inc. is the brand’s cleanest formulation yet. Boasting a 73% plant-based formula, every shade is vegan, cruelty-free and Halal friendly. All 21 shades are free from formaldehyde, acetone, parabens and 18 other harmful ingredients.

£9.00 at Look Fantastic 4/ 7 Vegan Nail Polish in shade Nutz Vegan Polish Nail Kind Why we love it Not only are the polishes great but the brand partners with Look Good Feel Better and the C-List to help individuals undergoing cancer treatment. Nail Kind is a Danish nail polish brand designed to comply with Scandinavian philosophies and ways of life. 100% vegan with no animal-derived ingredients the formulas are made from mineral and plant based ingredients such as sugar cane, corn and maize.

£8.95 at Nail Kind 5/ 7 OPI Nail Laquer in A Great Fig World Nature Strong OPI Why we love it We swear by OPI for long lasting colour and the vegan formula doesn't disappoint. Make the planet your priority with this dark purple polish. OPI's Natural Origin range is cruelty-free and Vegan, made from plant-based ingredients that are sourced from nature. The Long-lasting, high-shine finish comes in 30 original shades.

£14.00 at OPI 6/ 7 Earthy Nail Polish in Moody Nude Moody Nude Earthy Why we love it Earthy encourages you to send back your empty bottles and caps back to their offices in Birmingham for recycling and reuse.

Natural origin and bio-sourced guaranteed. Earthy nail polish was born from a frustration towards unsustainable cosmetic products that do more harm than good to your nails. Their mission is to provide the highest quality product with the least impact on the environment.

£7.99 from Earthy 7/ 7 Lottie London Polish in Feeling Myself Lottie London Why we love it All you need is two coats of this pigmented polish and you're good to go. Lottie London is striving to be 100% vegan and this nail polish proves they are on the right track. It's formulated with 80% natural ingredients and is cruelty free too. We love the gel effect for a super shiny finish. £3.95 at Lottie London

How we choose the products

Green credentials: All these polishes are good for your nails, and the planet.

Wear and tear: We don't want you to have to compromise on quality just because a polish is plant based. These all pack a punch of pigment and won't chip.

Why you should trust me

I'm Hello! Fashion’s Deputy Beauty Editor and you'll never catch me without a wash of colour on my nails. These are all brands I've tried and loved and would use on my own talons.