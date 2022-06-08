We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Wednesday, Princess Eugenie visited the Câr Y Môr regenerative ocean farm with environmental charity WWF UK for World Oceans Day.

The Queen’s granddaughter is an ambassador of the Blue Marine Foundation and visited the seaweed and shellfish farm, then returned inland to see the seaweed processing facilities.

The mother-of-one wore a pretty dressed-down outfit for her appearance, but if you look closely at pictures, you can see her incredible manicure, which is quite unusual for a royal. The royals, although free to wear their nails as they wish, are supposed to keep them pretty plain and short as an unofficial rule. So seeing the 32-year-old rocking orange tips is quite different!

HELLO! spoke to luxury manicurist and nail influencer Faye Louise Dennis about Eugenie's choice of nails and how to create them at home.

Check out Eugenie's nails!

The talented professional explains: "The coloured French tip manicure is the perfect way to introduce a dash of colour into your look this summer in the most elegant way. This is THE Spring/Summer manicure of 2022 as it is so versatile.

essie Nude Nail Polish Trio Set, £19.18, Look Fantastic

"To recreate this look at home, I would recommend softly shaping your nails, then choose a sheer nude to suit your skintone. Essie offer a trio of nude nail polish all with different undertones, so you can find your perfect base.

essie Summer Collection in 260 Spice It Up, £7.99, Look Fantastic

"For the French tip, decant the nail polish colour of your choice onto some tin foil. This will help you have more control over the amount of product. Then, with a fine liner brush, pick up a small amount of nail polish and follow the line of your natural nail. If you would like to go over the line just created to neaten it up, make sure to clean the product off of the brush first before going over it again.

"For a shade similar to Princess Eugenies I would suggest Essie 260 'Spice It Up', a red that has a beautiful burnt orange hue."

