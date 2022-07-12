10 wild celebrity nail art moments: From Victoria Beckham to Rihanna and more Take some nail inspo from these creative celebs

We all love a wild celebrity beauty moment. From unorthodox hairstyles to daring makeup looks, celebs have never been shy to push the boat out in the name of beauty – and when it comes to nails, let just say they certainly do not hold back.

From diamante details to wacky extensions, prints and pops of colour, we've rounded up the top ten wildest celebrity nail art moments. Keep scrolling to discover our favourite mani masterpieces from fashionable figures including Victoria Beckham, Princess Eugenie, Rihanna and more…

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham opted for some glitzy gold acrylics as the fashion designer announced the release of her autobiography 'Learning to Fly,' in 2003.

Rihanna

Not only is she the queen of pop, but she is also the queen of nail art. Rihanna frequency debuts out-there nail aesthetics and her bold yellow smiley faces are certainly a memorable set.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa is a go-to source of nail inspiration. The 26-year-old favours daring and colourful patterns and textures - and we are besotted with her avant-garde nail art style.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively showed off the prettiest manicure to add to her inventory of nail art looks. Featuring a resin shine and delicate floral detailing, Blake's nail decoration sparked gel envy in us all.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie has been known to break royal protocol with her array of past manicures. The rebellious royal displayed a set of painted Union Jack flag nails back in 2012, despite the royal rule that nails should remain a nude hue when painted.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams has aced the lesson of nail art. The superstar tennis player loves to jazz up her tennis whites with an eye-catching set of nails – and we are big fans of her unmissable orange acrylics.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is also partial to a striking nail moment – as her monochrome printed manicure shows. When complemented by a dazzling array of rings, JLo's nails are truly a sight to be seen.

Billie Eilish

The claws come out in style for Billie Eilish. The Ocean Eyes singer is famous for debuting new and shocking nail looks on the red carpet – and we are here for it. Check out her incredible and iconic Burberry Nova check set.

Rochelle Humes

With her penchant for delicate nail art, Rochelle Humes is a solid source of summer nail inspiration. The ITV host shares her regular nail updates with fans online – and although her style is slightly more subtle, it's equally as tempting.

Lizzo

Lizzo takes nail art to a whole new level. The Juice singer has the wackiest nails in the business and even gives Miss Eilish a run for her money. From bright blue to shocking pink, Lizzo has rocked it all.

