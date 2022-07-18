What exactly is a lash lift? Here's everything you need to know The beauty treatment could be the answer to your lash woes

Sometimes, curling your eyelashes and painstakingly layering on the coats of mascara just won't cut it. But what exactly are your options? False lashes are amazing for a quick transformation before a glamorous night out, but along with extensions they can require a fair amount of upkeep to maintain that fluttery, Bambi-like lash look.

MORE: What is dermaplaning? The benefits and the side effects

A lash lift could well be the answer to your woes – the semi-permanent treatment is essentially a perm for you lashes that provides a lifting and curling effect for a few weeks.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Antonia Thomas on the cover of HFM's July Issue

What is a lash lift?

A lash lift is a beauty treatment that curls and lifts your lashes from the root through to the tip. It involves applying a chemical solution onto your lashes and uses the help of a tiny curling rod to create the desired effect. It's not as scary as it sounds, but absolutely make sure that your lash technician is a licensed professional before you go ahead with any treatment.

What is happens during a lash lift?

Once you have spoken with your lash technician and decided on the style that you're after, they will clean your eyes to rid you of any residual dirt. Next they will place a silicone rod on your eyelid and curl your natural lashes around it, setting them with an adhesive. Then they will apply the lifting lotion to make your lashes mimic the shape of the curling, followed by a setting lotion and a nourishing solution to strengthen and condition your lashes.

READ: 6 false lashes that no one will believe aren’t yours

How do you maintain a lash lift?

For the first 48 hours after your lash lift, it is essential that you avoid mascara and also any contact with water. Basically, hold off on the eye creams and maybe take a couple of days off from the gym. Oh, well if you insist…

How long does a lash lift last?

How long a lash lift lasts tends to vary, but generally if you take good care of your lashes you can expect your treatment to last between six and eight weeks.

Can you use mascara on top of your lash lift?

You can use mascara on top of your lash lift, but do make sure that you avoid waterproof formulas. The reason behind this is that waterproof mascaras are often oil-based and this can weaken the effect of the treatment, and so for the duration of your lash lift it is best to stick to a water-based formula.

RELATED: The do's and don'ts of having eyelash extensions – what you need to know

How much does a lash lift cost?

Naturally the price of the treatment will vary from salon to salon, but you could typically expect a good quality lash lift to cost from around £45 to £75.

Is a lash lift worth it?

Whether or not a lash lift is worth it totally depends on your individual preferences. Everyone has different lash lengths and growth directions which means that some people with straighter lashes might see dramatic results, whereas if you're lucky enough to have naturally curly lashes it may not be the right treatment for you.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.